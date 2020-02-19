Head coach Heather Olmstead and the BYU women's volleyball program have announced the signing of four student-athletes to join the team for the 2020 season.
The Cougars' class of 2020 includes libero Madi Allen, middle blocker Leilani Dodson, middle blocker Allie Hakes and opposite Makayla Tolman.
"The 2020 class is exciting in that it has four student-athletes who love BYU and are excited to be students of the game," Olmstead said. "All four have been training at high levels with their club teams and will be ready to step in and compete."
Allen, a 5-8 libero from Temecula, Calif., was 78th on PrepVolleyball's Senior Ace list and four-time All-Southwestern League honoree. In club play, Allen finished in the top three twice at the USAV Junior National Championships.
A 6-foot-1 middle blocker from La Grange, Illinois, Dodson was named the 33rd-best senior in the nation by PrepVolleyball and is a VolleyballMag.com Underclassman to Watch. Just the second player from Illinois to join the program, Dodson is also a News-Gazette All-State First Team and two-time All-Conference selection.
Hakes is a 6-foot-4 middle blocker from Folsom, California. An AVCA Under Armour All-American, Hakes was named a PrepVolleyball Senior Ace honorable mention and Club All-American selection.
A two-time Great Basin Conference Player of the Year, Tolman is a 6-foot-3 opposite who graduated early and enrolled at BYU in January. She's ranked 44th on PrepVolleyball's Senior Ace list.