In some ways, the offseason for the BYU women’s volleyball team is proceeding normally, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
The Cougars were able to get in almost six weeks of training during the spring, which is more than other schools on different semester timelines.
“We were really fortunate that we got six weeks with our 20 hours a week with the team,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “That’s going to be huge for us.”
The players usually get time off during April and May before returning to campus in June. At this point, Olmstead is confident the team will get together in early August to start training for the upcoming season.
Still, there has been plenty of upheaval as well. The Cougars were set to play a number of spring games until the coronavirus hit. The team was scheduled to play Utah Valley in a scrimmage on March 13 when the NCAA started to cancel events. The only interaction Olmstead and the coaching staff since then has had with their players is using Zoom or FaceTime.
“We actually feel like we’ve had more access to the players because of virtual contact,” Olmstead said. “We’ve had a lot of meetings and chalk talks. We’ve talked to them during the offseason more than we ever have.”
Another huge difference is that since BYU has canceled all of its summer camps, there isn’t an opportunity for players to act as counselors and interact with each other, prospective recruits and the coaching staff.
“The loss of that opportunity to work with recruits is the biggest hurdle for us,” Olmstead said. “In that setting we’re able to work with them one-on-one on campus. It helps them make an educated decision about where they want to play college volleyball. It’s a bummer for us not to be able to interact with the kids. With our own players, at the camps we can see them every day and helps us re-enforce the culture and the way we run our system.”
The returning players are allowed to get back on campus starting June 15 for what Olmstead calls, “free play.” The only staff member allowed in the gym is strength and conditioning coach Turreal Moore. Four new recruits — freshman Madi Allen, Leilani Dodson, Allie Hakes and Makayla Tolman — are expected to join the team on June 20.
Olmstead said free play is a critical time in the development of team chemistry and culture.
“Our seniors — Kennedy Ecshenberg, Taylen Ballard-Nixon and Callie Whitney — have the opportunity to organize who’s coming and when,” Olmstead said. “It’s a great time for them to just play. We want them to have fun, interact and get to know each other. It’s a much more relaxed environment than when we start in August.”
Eschenberg, a first team All-West Coast Conference middle blocker in 2019, said she looks forward to seeing younger players stepping into new roles.
“We get to play sixes a lot, and then there is some individual work,” she said. “This is a good time to practice skills with the whole team there. We lost a lot of previously key players and we have a lot of girls ready for new roles. All of us are just chomping at the bit to get started. We’re all ready to be back and give it all for volleyball.”
With a new year comes some major changes. All-Americans Mary Lake and McKenna Miller have graduated, along with fellow seniors Kiani Moea’i and Riley Lyman. Starting middle blocker Heather Gneiting is serving an LDS mission in Washington state and outside hitter Madelyn Robinson decided to transfer to the University of Utah.
“We haven’t had a libero other than Mary for four years, so we’ll see who seizes that opportunity,” Olmstead said. “We have opportunities on the outside, in the middle and at opposite hitter. We just want the 2020 squad to have the very best experience they can.”