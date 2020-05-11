Which is the best BYU men’s volleyball team of all-time?
The men’s volleyball program is elite and competes at the highest level better than any other on campus. Every home match sees 3-4,000 fans filling up the Smith Fieldhouse and students have a blast dancing to the hip-hop music between serves.
The Cougars have won three NCAA men’s volleyball titles (1999, 2001, 2004) and played for four more (2003, 2013, 2016, 2017). If you add to those numbers the 2020 team, you have a nice, neat eight-team bracket.
We did this with the BYU men’s basketball team back in March, and it was a lot of fun. You’ve got to vote in the polls so make sure you step up to let your voice be heard. I’ll make a case for each one of the teams to refresh your memory.
Our quarterfinal results all went chalk. No. 1-seed 1999 defeated No. 8-seed 2016 (77% to 23%); No. 4-seed 2020 beat No. 5-seed 2013 (90% to 10%); No. 3-seed 2001 routed No. 6-seed 2003 (85% to 15%) and No. 2-seed 2004 topped No. 7 seed (78% to 22%).
The semifinals are going to be really interesting. The 1 vs. 4 matchup (1999 vs. 2020) pits BYU’s first national champion against this year’s squad that was a favorite to win it until COVID-19 resulted in the cancellation of the season.
I would have loved to have actually seen Ryan Millar and Ossie Antontetti going against Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Davide Gardini on the court. The coaching battle between the late Carl McGown and one of his pupils, Shawn Olmstead, would be epic.
This one is going five, no doubt.
The other semifinal — No. 2 and No. 3 (2004 vs. 2001) — will be featured in Tuesday’s paper, with the final on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the first semifinal.
No. 1-seed BYU 1999
Head Coach: Carl McGown
Overall record: 30-1
MPSF record: 18-1 (1st)
Home record: 15-1
Offense: .371
Defense: .220
Final Ranking: 1
McGown took the BYU men’s volleyball program from its successful club days right into the toughest volleyball conference in the country in 1991. It took nine years for McGown to push the Cougars to the top.
BYU lost just one match in 1999, a five-set thriller to Long Beach State in front of more than 7,000 fans in the Marriott Center. Future Olympian Ryan Millar (4.88 kills per set, .492, 2.16 blocks per set) was dominating but finished second on the team in hitting to high-flying Ossie Antonetti (5.87 kps, .346).
The Cougars swept Long Beach State in the NCAA title match for the program’s first national title. Antonetti, who was named first-team All-American along with Millar, was so excited he took the championship trophy from officials and did an unsanctioned victory lap around Pauley Pavilion.
How good was this team? During the regular season BYU beat UCLA 15-0 in one set, almost unheard of during the side-out scoring era.
No. 4 seed BYU 2020
Head Coach: Shawn Olmstead
Overall record: 17-1
MPSF record: 6-0 (1st)
Home record: 9-0
Offense: .358
Defense: .231
Final Ranking: 1
The 2020 Cougars looked well on their way to winning a national title after an early March trip to top-ranked Hawaii. No. 2 BYU swept the Rainbow Warriors the first night and pushed the home team to five sets before falling in the second. The following week, the Cougars were voted No. 1 in the AVCA poll. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the rest of the regular season a week later.
The Cougars didn’t really have a weakness. AVCA Player of the Year Gabi Garcia Fernandez (4.00 kps, .343, 56 aces) possessed the best jump serve in the country. Sophomore outside hitter Davide Gardini was hitting a stunning .370 (3.61 kps) when the season was ended. Setter Wil Stanley (10.74 assists per set, .358 team hitting percentage) was named first-team All-American along with Fernandez and Gardini.
When teams doubled up on Fernandez and Gardini, senior outside Zach Eschenberg (2.40 kps, .300) was good enough to make them pay and earned honorable mention All-American honors. Middles Felipe de Brito Ferreira (1.28 bps) and Miki Jauhiainen (1.14 bps) led the Cougars to 2.95 blocks per set, the No. 1 mark in the country.
