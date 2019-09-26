Women’s College Volleyball

No. 9 BYU (9-2, 0-0) at Gonzaga (6-6, 0-0)

Thursday, 7 p.m. MT

Martin Centre in Spokane, Wash.

TV: None

Live video: WCC Network

Live stats: byucougars.com

The Word: BYU plays four of its next five matches on the road. … The Cougars are 19-1 all-time against Gonzaga and have won 14 matches in a row against the Bulldogs. … BYU senior libero Mary Lake has 1,643 digs, just 151 away from taking the top spot in school history. … The Cougars travel to Portland on Sasturday and are 15-1 all-time against the Pilots, including five straight victories in the series.