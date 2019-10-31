Four years ago, BYU women’s volleyball coach Heather Olmstead was asked how good recruit Mary Lake was going to be.
“She’s going to be a four-year starter for us at libero,” Olmstead responded.
True to Olmstead’s word, Lake has been the Cougars emotional leader and starter at libero since joining the program in 2016. Her accolades include two West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors, All-American status and a summer of play with the U.S. National team.
The senior from Palm Springs, Calif., is also nearing the school record for digs, currently held by Ciara Parker (2012-15). Parker finished her career with 1,793 digs. After logging 21 digs in two wins last weekend, Lake has 1,756, just 38 digs from passing Parker. At her current pace (3.49 digs per set), Lake will likely pass Parker on the road at Santa Clara or San Francisco next week.
Lake’s most productive season numbers-wise was her freshman year, when she totaled 547 digs. She had 533 as a sophomore, 414 as a junior and has 262 this year. The numbers are decreasing only because opponents avoid hitting the ball at Lake as much as possible, preferring to test her teammates instead.
One of those teammates, senior outside hitter McKenna Miller, earned her third WCC Player of the Week honor after picking up 33 kills and hitting .403 in road wins against Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. Miller is putting up some nice career numbers as well. She has 1,321 kills, good enough for sixth in the rally-scoring era.
The 11th-ranked Cougars (18-3 overall, 9-1 WCC) host Saint Mary’s and Pacific this weekend. BYU swept both clubs on the road earlier this season and has dominated historically. The Cougars have won 11 straight matches against St. Mary’s and 15 consecutive against Pacific. In fact, BYU has won 27 straight sets against the Tigers dating back to 2015.
The Cougars are currently tied with San Diego at the top of the WCC standings. The Toreros edged BYU in Provo 3-2 on Oct. 18 but were swept by Pepperdine two days before the Cougars took the Waves 3-0 in Malibu. BYU and San Diego meet again, this time at Jenny Craig Pavilion, on Nov. 15.