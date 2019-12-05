You know who wasn’t impressed that BYU’s McKenna Miller was named this year’s West Coast Conference Player of the Year?
McKenna Miller.
The senior outside hitter came back from a season-ending injury last year and had a terrific regular season. But being rewarded with the league’s top individual award last week didn’t make much of an impression on her.
“It’s exciting, I guess, but I’m also like, ‘Meh, whatever,’” Miller said. “I thought it would feel way cooler, in my head. The award really is a credit to our team because I don’t even play back row, so it’s all the people that are digging and passing. It’s Whitney (Bower) getting me sets and the middles pulling the block. It’s a huge honor but a bigger honor for our team because I would not be able to do anything if it wasn’t for them.”
BYU senior libero Mary Lake became the school’s all-time leader in digs a few weeks ago and was named the WCC Libero of the Year (formerly Defensive Player of the Year) for the third straight time.
Winning individual awards and breaking records are barely a blip on Lake’s radar.
When she broke the school dig record, she said, “When it happened I didn’t think it was a big deal but Heather (Olmstead) was really nice about celebrating me and congratulating me. I had a chance to play as a freshman and not a lot of girls get that. I’m been playing with girls who set up a really good block and serve really well so that makes it easy to dig. I was just thinking over the years what great teammates and coaches I’ve had that allowed me to be in this position.”
It’s no wonder that Miller and Lake, who have known each other since they started attending BYU camps as young girls, are the team’s undisputed leaders.
“That’s one thing that makes them very special and makes our team special is having them as leaders,” BYU junior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg said. “Mac (Miller) is amazing and Mary is amazing. They do a ton for this team and we can’t replace them. It’s all about the team and to them it’s all about the team. They want the team to win. That’s how they are off the court, too. It’s awesome.”
Olmstead knows that great senior leadership comes from recruiting athletes who are will sacrifice personal agendas and do what’s best for the program.
“We’re looking for kids who are selfless and willing to give back to BYU and the volleyball community,” Olmstead said. “Mary, McKenna, Ki (senior Kiani Moea’i) and Riley (Lyman) all embody that and I’m just so proud of the careers they have had.”
Olmstead said individual awards are always team awards.
“There are no kills without sets and no sets without passes and digs,” she said. “I think everybody on this team is a part of it but I’m happy for those individuals that get recognized. We had some people on the team that are very valuable that didn’t get recognized. We make sure everybody feels like they have a role and they are maximizing that role to help us. Taylen (Ballard-Nixon) and Madi (Robinson) have both played a role on the team that’s pretty critical. They have done a great job being ready when needed and when their number is called.”
Scouting Report
BYU opens the NCAA Tournament against Western Athletic Conference champion New Mexico State. The Aggies (27-3) have won 19 straight matches since losing at Arizona 3-0 in Sept. 20. Senior Megan Hart (6-5 MB) won the WAC Player of the Year award after hitting .387 (2.85 kills per set) and averaging 1.03 blocks per set. Sophomore outside hitter Savannah Davison (3.54 kills per set) and junior middle Julianna Salanoa (1.41 blocks per set) were both named to the All-WAC first team.
“They are locked and loaded,” Olmstead said. “I know Michael Jordan, their coach, is good. He has a feisty, scrappy group that takes big swings and rolled through the WAC Tournament, so we’re excited to play a really good team.”
BYU won in a sweep the last time the two teams met (2014 in Las Cruses) and the Cougars have beaten the Aggies twice in the NCAA Tournament (2003, 2012).
“I think we’ve really been working on staying assertive throughout the whole match,” Miller said. “We have a younger team with a lot of freshman that have not had the experience of playing in the NCAA tournament. We want to make sure we’re steady and we don’t need to do anything crazy to beat teams. We just need to play like ourselves and put our presence on the court instead of reacting to whoever is here. If we focus on what we have to do I think good things will happen.”
BYU has had amazing success in the Smith Fieldhouse during the NCAA Tournament (21-0 since 1994). In fact, Miller and Lake have never played a first or second round match anywhere but in Provo in their careers.
“The Fieldhouse is just the best place in the world,” Miller said. “I’m glad that Senior Night wasn’t my last time. It was weird this year thinking about it because we were kind of a bubble team and we were not sure we would host. We’ve never not hosted. We were really excited when we saw the ‘14’ with the BYU logo next to it so we could host the first two rounds. To get the opportunity to have the ROC and fans come that are super loyal and bring such good energy, it’s really exciting.”
The other first round match is between Illinois and Utah. The Illini were 11-9 in Big Ten play and one of the last teams invited to the tournament. The Utes have won three straight matches after losing to No. 1 Stanford on Nov. 22.