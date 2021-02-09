All-American middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg is already sidelined with an injury, so the No. 12 BYU women’s volleyball team turned to freshman Allie Hakes in that spot. Then Hakes suffered an ankle injury near the end of Set 1 against Gonzaga on Tuesday and the Cougars were in scramble mode.
Enter another freshman, Leilani Dodson, who was a middle blocker in high school but had moved to outside hitter at BYU.
Dodson stepped in and played brilliantly in her home debut, contributing 13 kills, hitting .423 and adding six block assists in a 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17) victory over the Bulldogs in the Smith Fieldhouse.
“Leilani hasn’t played in the middle for six months,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “For her to go back there and play so well, that’s just her mentality. That’s how hard she works and she’s so adaptable. It was so cool to see her have success today.
“That was brand new for our entire team. Our staff was really calm with that whole change. It was such a smooth transition for her and we have confidence in her no matter where she is. She just brought this joy and this fun to the game.”
Dodson was great defensively for BYU and was especially lethal on the slide attack, where Gonzaga had no answer for her swings.
The Cougars and Bulldogs split the first two sets but BYU was nearly perfect offensively in Set 3, getting 14 kills on 2 swings with no errors for a 25-12 win. The Cougars tied Set 3 at 12 and went on a tear from there. Back-to-back dump kills by setter Whitney Bower pushed BYU to 22-16. At match point, libero Madi Allen’s terrific dig set up Taylen Ballard-Nixon for a back row swing that ended the match with a 25-17 win.
Bower had 43 assists and 18 digs for the Cougars, guiding her team to a .423 overall hitting percentage. Ballard-Nixon led BYU with 17 kills and hit .361. In addition to Dodson, opposite hitter Kate Grimmer (12 kills, .455) and freshman Erin Livingston (11 kills, .360) also scored consistently.
“Whitney did a great job delivering the ball to the right hitters at the right time,” Olmstead said. “Everyone was taking smart swings, especially Taylen out of the back row. Everyone was doing their job. This season is all about being adaptable, problem solving and playing for each other.”
BYU hit .382 in Set 1 and raced to a 7-2 lead. It was 14-7 when Bower scored on a dump kill and 21-11 on an attack from Ballard-Nixon. The Bulldogs rallied and closed to within 23-17 but Dodson tooled a shot off the block to end the run. At set point, Gonzaga was called for a net violation and the Cougars took a 25-17 victory.
Gonzaga led nearly all of Set 2 but the Cougars finally pulled even at 19 on a Ballard-Nixon kill. The Bulldogs won a key point after a long rally when Kennedy Croft scored for a 24-23 lead. The Cougars hit long with their next attack and Gonzaga evened the match at 1-all with a 25-23 win.
Croft led Gonzaga with 14 kills and hit .333. The Cougars did a nice job on Bulldogs star Sarah Penner, who had just seven kills and hit .094. BYU also outblocked the visitors 9.0 to 2.0.
Allen tied with Bower for the team lead in digs with 18.
Bower got the BYU offense into a nice groove in Set 3 and that continued through the end of the match.
The Cougars (3-0) and Bulldogs (1-2) will meet again on Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT.