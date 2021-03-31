Under normal circumstances, the last home game of the regular season is Senior Day.
In a pandemic year, BYU’s two seniors – Kennedy Eschenberg and Taylen Ballard-Nixon – have chosen to return and play in the fall after the NCAA granted all players an additional season of eligibility.
Without all the hoopla that usually surrounds Senior Day, the 14th-ranked Cougars were able to focus on the task at hand – getting a victory against Santa Clara on Wednesday to secure the West Coast Conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
BYU’s COVID seniors were terrific as the Cougars pounded Santa Clara 25-19, 25-16, 25-9 in the Smith Fieldhouse. Eschenberg dominated at the net and finished with eight kills on 14 swings with no errors (.643) and added eight block assists. Ballard-Nixon led BYU with 12 kills and just one error on 22 swings (.500) along with four digs, three block assists and an ace.
Eschenberg scored the final two points of the match on a kill and a tip, setting off a celebration on the Cougars side of the court as the team donned championship t-shirts and hats before hoisting the WCC trophy.
“This is so crazy,” Ballard-Nixon said. “We were just talking in the team room that a little over a year ago we were saying goodbye and going into quarantine. We didn’t know when we’d start again or if we would even have a season. We got together in June to work out together and from that moment on every day we came excited and hopeful. We put in a ton of work and I’m so proud of this team. And it’s not over. We’re not done. That’s what’s exciting.”
BYU hit .493 and held SC to a .054 hitting percentage. Sophomore setter Whitney Bower had 31 assists and 10 digs, pacing the Cougars to just four hitting errors in 71 total swings.
“We’ve gotten better over the course of the year,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “One area where we’ve gotten better is passing. That allows us to distribute the ball and get good looks for a lot of different people. We have a lot of weapons on the team that can score. We did a good job of managing our swings and taking big rips. Whitney set a great game. She was assertive and I loved her energy.”
BYU took advantage of Santa Clara errors to win Set 1 easily. The Broncos had eight attack errors, four service errors, two blocking errors and numerous net violations. Ballard-Nixon scored a point on a Santa Clara overpass to get to set points and Kate Grimmer got the winner at 25-18.
The BYU offense really took off in the second set, hitting a sizzling .722 with 13 kills and zero errors on 18 swings. A Ballard-Nixon kill pushed the Cougars to a 12-7 lead and a tandem block from Eschenberg and Ballard-Nixon ended the set at 25-16, giving BYU a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Cougars ran away with Set 3, hitting .462 (just one hitting error) and holding Santa Clara to a -.194 hitting percentage. BYU went on an 11-1 run, highlighted by three kills from Ballard-Nixon and some nice net play from freshman middle Leilani Dodson, for a 20-6 lead.
BYU lost two all-timers from last year’s team that finished second to San Diego in WCC play: All-Americans Mary Lake and McKenna Miller, as well as two other starters in middle blocker Heather Gneiting (church mission) and outside hitter Madi Robinson (transfer).
“This championship means a lot,” Olmstead said. “It means the girls stuck to the plan and believed in themselves. They were determined this summer and fall to stick together and work toward a championship, whatever that looked like with how many games we played. I’m super proud that they were able to adapt, be resilient and keep their focus.”
BYU (16-1 overall, 15-1 WCC) now awaits Selection Sunday to find out their seed and opponent for the first round the NCAA Tournament, which will be staged entirely in Omaha, Nebraska beginning Wednesday, April 14.
“Today, we celebrate,” Ballard-Nixon said. “Tomorrow, we’re on to the next thing and will be focused on the next match. We’re going to enjoy this moment and tomorrow we’re going to get right back at it.”