BYU women's volleyball Whitney Bower pancake
Buy Now

BYU's Whitney Bower gets her hand underneath the volleyball during the team's Blue and White Scrimmage on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

 BYU Courtesy Photo

PORTLAND, Ore. - The BYU women's volleyball team swept Portland (25-23, 26-24, 25-22) at the Chiles Center for the second straight day to complete the road sweep over the Pilots.

Middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg led the Cougars with 11 kills on a .474 clip. Outside hitter Taylen Ballard-Nixon contributed nine kills of her own while recording a career-high four aces. Setter Whitney Bower ended the match with 34 assists, eight digs and a service ace.

Defensive specialist Grace Wee finished with a career-high 11 digs while libero Madi Allen posted double-digit digs for the second match in a row with 10. Allen also added a pair of aces to her stat line.

BYU (2-0, 2-0 WCC) opened Set 1 with a 3-2 edge over Portland (0-2, 0-2 WCC) behind kills from opposite Kate Grimmer and Ballard-Nixon. After the two teams battled back and forth, aces by Ballard-Nixon and middle blocker Whitney Llarenas helped give BYU a three-point advantage, 13-10. Eschenberg had five kills on five attempts in the set to help the Cougars hold off the Pilots and win the first game 25-23.

After trailing 7-5 in Set 2, two aces by Ballard-Nixon and a pair of kills by Eschenberg gave BYU a 12-9 lead. Allen added an ace of her own to increase the Cougars' advantage to four points, 14-10. Portland answered with a 7-0 run to retake the lead, 17-14. Four kills by Ballard-Nixon late in the set helped BYU come back a earn a 26-24 victory.

Portland jumped out to a 10-5 advantage to start the third set. Outside hitter Leilani Dodson had a pair of kills as the Cougars outscored the Pilots 7-2 to tie it up at 12-all. Eschenberg added two kills of her own to give BYU a 15-14 edge. Ballard-Nixon's fourth ace of the afternoon improved the Cougars' lead to 17-15. Trailing 22-21, BYU scored four straight points to clinch set three, 25-22, and complete the road sweep over Portland.

BYU's next opponent will be Gonzaga after the Cougars' two-match series with Santa Clara, originally scheduled for Feb. 2-3, was postponed due to the Broncos delaying the start of their season two weeks. BYU is currently scheduled to host Gonzaga for two matches at the Smith Fieldhouse Feb. 9-10.

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!