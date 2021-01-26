PORTLAND, Ore. – After more than a year between matches and spending the last six months scrimmaging against each other, the BYU women’s volleyball team finally got to play against someone in a different uniform.
Turns out the 16th-ranked Cougars are still pretty good at volleyball, sweeping Portland 25-9, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday to open the 2021 season. Senior Taylen Ballard-Nixon tied her career high of 14 kills and sophomore opposite Kate Grimmer added 10 as BYU jumped on the Pilots early, rallied for a Set 2 win and powered to a victory in the third for the sweep at the Chiles Center.
BYU hit a robust .379 with Ballard-Nixon (.393) and Grimmer (.348) leading the way. Sophomore setter Whitney Bower directed the offense with 32 assists and matched her career high with 18 digs. Freshman libero Madi Allen – stepping in for the Cougars all-time leader in digs, Mary Lake – had 17 digs in her first career start.
BYU rolled to an 8-0 lead in the first set. Bower scored on a dump attack, followed that up with a service ace and freshman Leilani Dodson went off the block as the Cougars took a commanding 18-5 advantage. Grimmer went down the line for the winner at 25-9. BYU hit .500 in the first set.
Portland played from ahead for the majority of the second set and led 21-18 when the Cougars ran off a 7-1 spurt. Ballard-Nixon had a kill and an ace in the run. BYU won the set 25-22 when Portland committed a hitting error.
The third set featured five lead changes before the Cougars took control of the game, 12-11. A pair of kills by both Ballard-Nixon and senior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg helped BYU increase its lead to 23-14. Kills by Dodson and Grimmer secured the set, 25-17, and the sweep.
Jayde Harris led Portland (0-1 WCC, 0-1 overall) with nine kills and former Mountain View standout Mia Wesley added eight. BYU held the Pilots to a .108 hitting percentage.
The Cougars and Pilots will play the second match of the two-match series on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Mountain time at the Chiles Center. The match will be broadcast live on the WCC Network.