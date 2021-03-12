Finally, the Smith Fieldhouse is starting to feel like its old self.
No. 2 BYU’s 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) against Stanford on Friday was almost secondary to the opportunity for 500 Cougar fans — a mixture of students, season ticket holders and family — to fill the old arena with the kinds of cheers that have been traditional for years.
Even the guy who screams “Eat ‘em up, Cougars!” after the opening prayer was back.
“We knew the head count they were letting in and I was telling the guys we still needed to be great on our side and to just enjoy it,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “The way they (the athletic department) managed it and spread people out, it felt awesome.
“There was a lot of noise. I really wasn’t expecting that much noise. I did get goose bumps and I don’t get those very often. When the guy said, ‘Eat ‘em up, Cougars!’ everyone fed off that. I was happy for the guys and happy for the fans that they could be here and partake in it a little bit.”
The players were appreciative of the chance to hear BYU fans again.
“We tried to keep our energy level high this year,” senior setter Wil Stanley said. “We tried to be good at that without the fans but you can only do so much. With the fans coming in today, I feel like everybody had a little more pep in their step. We really came out and wanted to play for the fans.
“This was our game to show them we are the same team we were last year. Having fans is going to be a big factor, especially come MPSF tournament time when it’s win or go home.”
On the court, BYU sent the home fans home happy by dominating Stanford, which learned in August their program was being discontinued by the university and has started the season 0-5.
The Cougars dominated Set 1, hitting .450 and logging 3.5 blocks. BYU took a 15-10 lead on a tandem block from Davide Gardini and Miki Jauhiainen and made it 23-15 on a Gabi Garcia Fernandez ace. At set point, Garcia Fernandez dropped another ace on Stanford for a 25-16 win.
The domination continued in Set 2 as BYU again hit .450 and controlled the net, holding Stanford to a negative hitting percentage (-.803). Gardini powered down a kill for a 19-12 advantage and later came flying out of the back row for a 24-15 lead. Garcia Fernandez went off the block for the 25-15 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Olmstead substituted some younger players into Set 3 but the Cougars continued their stellar play. Sophomore Jonathan Tufuga logged a couple of kills to get BYU to 23-15 and freshman Gavin Julien got the winning attack for a 25-15 win and the sweep.
The Cougars hit a sizzling .727 in the third set and finished with a hitting percentatge of .510. A balanced attack was led by Zach Eschenberg with eight kills and Garcia Fernandez with seven. Tufuga (6 for 6) and Branden Oberender (5 for 5) were perfect on their attacks. BYU (9-2) led Stanford in blocks 7.5 to 1.5 and held the Cardinal to a .070 hitting percentage.
This week marked almost exactly a year since BYU was scheduled to take a trip to play at Stanford when the match was cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
“I hadn’t really thought about it,” Stanley said. “It’s something I’ve tried to get out of my head and move forward. It’s been a long year and I think it’s showed on the guys mentally and physically. Our athletic department has done an amazing job. We’ve been able to practice full go and things have felt pretty normal this season.”
Friday marked the fourth straight sweep for the Cougars since losing in straight sets at Grand Canyon on February 25.
BYU and Stanford will meet again Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Smith Fieldhouse.