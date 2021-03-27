No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball swept Concordia Irvine (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) on Friday to move to 13-2 on the season. This marks the eighth straight victory for the Cougars.
“Both teams served well with composure and a lot of pressure,” said head coach Shawn Olmstead. “Zach Eschenberg had another great night moving the ball around and hitting high with range.”
Eschenberg hit a season high .733 (11-0-15) and led the Cougars in kills. Davide Gardini matched his career high five aces for a new season high as well.
Service line pressure was the story of Set 1. Gardini began the set serving the first of four BYU aces in set one (BYU 2-0 CUI). Miki Jauhiainen was the next Cougar to serve an ace, triggering an Eagles time out (BYU 13-8 CUI). The third BYU ace by Gabi Garcia Fernandez caused a second and final CUI timeout in set (BYU 16-9 CUI). The fourth ace by BYU was courtesy of Gardini, solidifying BYU’s dominance from the line (BYU 22-14 CUI) Set one was closed out with a kill from Wil Stanley, Cougars coming out on top (BYU 25-19)
The Cougars clinched Set 2 with a strong .444 hitting percentage, holding the Eagles to a .194. Gardini. Garcia Fernandez and Eschenberg had four kills each with a kill by Gardini winning the set 25-20.
Set 3 began and ended in a close contest. Concordia Irvine quickly took the lead, staying on top until the 7-7 split. Back to back kills by Garcia Fernandez and Eschenberg, followed by a Jauhiainen ace brought the Cougars back into the game (BYU 10-7 CUI). BYU remained in the lead until the last few points of the set. A late 7-0 run by the Eagles at BYU set point included four straight aces causing the Cougars to utilize two timeouts. Eschenberg prevented a BYU set loss with a kill to finish the night 25-23, BYU sweeping 3-0.
BYU will face Concordia Irvine for a second time, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. PDT.