The BYU men’s volleyball team came into its 2021 opener against UCLA as the No. 1 team in the country and the favorite to win the school’s fourth NCAA title.
That status last a little over two hours.
The No. 8 Bruins were not intimidated by the Cougars in any way, pulling of a 3-1 upset (25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 22-25) at the Smith Fieldhouse.
UCLA, which had three starters out, was better in almost every category, winning the first two sets and humbling the BYU offense throughout. The Cougars were without returning All-American setter Wil Stanley, who sprained his ankle earlier in the week. BYU started freshman Zeo Meyer at setter in his first college match.
The No. 1 ranking is gone in the first weekend and it’s something the Cougars will have to earn back.
“It’s tough and it’s all a part of being in that position and having that opportunity,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “You’ve got to come into a match understanding that you’re going to get the best of every single opponent, and in a way even more.
"Rankings are numbers by your name, and you’re going to get an even better effort, more energy, more fight and more excitement from someone playing the No. 1 team in country. We definitely weren’t deserving of that ranking tonight in any way. Hats off to UCLA for taking advantage of that. They had zero fear of that ranking.”
The Bruins enjoyed themselves in taking over the Fieldhouse – the scene of so many Cougar victories – by taunting BYU servers and dominating most of the match. UCLA is a much smaller team but scored around the Cougar block with a quick hitting attack.
Ethan Champlain led UCLA (2-0 MPSF, 2-0 overall) with 11 kills. Kyle Vom Steeg had nine and Austin Matautia eight but where the Bruins really shined was on defense, where they held last year’s top offensive squad to a .162 hitting percentage, including a paltry .062 in the fourth set.
Returning AVCA Player of the Year Gabi Garcia Fernandez topped BYU (0-1 MPSF, 0-1 overall) with 16 kills on 40 swings but committed a whopping 13 errors to hit only .075. Teammate Davide Gardini, a returning first team All-American, had just six kills on 23 swings and hit .000.
UCLA won the first two sets and BYU took the third. In the critical fourth set, the Bruins blocked Garcia Fernandez twice in a row to take an 11-6 lead. BYU closed to 16-14 on a Bruin hitting error but UCLA roofed Garcia Fernandez yet again to surge ahead 19-14. Trailing 24-19 the Cougars fought off three match points but at 24-22, Gardini served long and the upset was complete.
The Bruins held BYU to a .129 hitting percentage in the first set while hitting .320 on their end. UCLA scored two straight points on a roll shot from Matauia and a kill off the block by Kobrine to take a 22-20 lead. UCLA blocked a BYU attack to get to set point and 22 went off the block for a 25-22 victory.
BYU led 7-5 in Set 2 on a Garcia Fernandez kill but UCLA found a good groove offensively and grabbed a 20-18 lead after consecutive Cougar hitting errors. It was 24-20 after yet another BYU error and at set point Adam Parks solo blocked Gardini’s back row attack for a 25-21 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
BYU had 15 hitting errors in the first to sets to UCLA’s two.
The Cougars came out angry in Set 3 and sped to a 7-0 lead. The Cougars hit .474 in the set and finally got its block going to hold the Bruins to a .040 hitting percentage. Zach Eschenberg’s kill got the Cougars to set point and a UCLA net serve finished off a 25-15 win for the home team to force the fourth set.
“I felt like we played as if we were little surprised there was a team that fought hard against us,” Olmstead said. “I’m trying to figure out a way to spin it but there is no way to spin it. UCLA played with a lot more energy. They were way more willing to get to long rallies, stay the course, make mistakes and rebound. We dwelt a little too much on our mistakes. They out-energized us and outplayed us tonight.”
Both teams were required to wear masks due to Pac-12 COVID-19 competition rules and the Cougars had only been practicing with masks for a week. Only about 100 family members were allowed to attend Thursday’s match.
The same two teams will meet in the Smith Fieldhouse on Saturday at 4 p.m. MT.