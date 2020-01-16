The BYU men’s volleyball team rarely plays on the East Coast.
Geographically, the power in men’s college volleyball has traditionally been on the West Coast, with BYU and Penn State the outliers. Teams on the West Coast won 28 of the first 29 NCAA titles. BYU then claimed three national championships (1999, 2001 and 2004) and in the 2010’s, teams from the Midwest started to dominate. Ohio State won three titles (2011, 2016 and 2017) and Illinois Chicago took the championship twice (2014 and 2015).
In 2011 the NCAA accepted Conference Carolinas into Division I volleyball and in 2019 five teams from the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation broke off to help form a men’s volleyball league in the Big West Conference, all in an effort to grow the boundaries of the game.
Besides an occasional trip to Penn State, BYU did travel to play Princeton and NJIT (New Jersey Institute of Technology) in 2016 but East Coast trips have been rare.
Which brings us to the No. 2 Cougars and their journey to North Carolina this weekend to play the University of Mount Olive.
Mount Olive is a private university about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh sponsored by the Original Free Will Baptist Convention with 3,260 undergrads. The Trojans are a member of Conference Carolinas, competing as a Division II program in all sports but men’s volleyball.
BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said he’s known Mount Olive coach Ali’i Keohohou for years and that the former Cal State-Northridge star has coached several Cougar players in the past.
“When the opportunity came up, we discussed it and we knew a handful of teams had gone out there before, Long Beach State and Hawaii,” Olmstead said. “We’re trying to grow the sport and maybe we are in a position where we can travel and some of those schools out there can’t do that right now. I also look at it like this: I’ve never been to North Carolina and I’m actually excited about the road trip. Our program has built such a strong community over the years and I’m excited to get fans who have never been able to see these guys play live other than on BYUtv an opportunity to see us.”
Olmstead also said the Cougars have direct flights from Salt Lake City Airport to Raleigh available, leaving Thursday for the Friday-Saturday schedule and coming back Saturday evening.
“It if was a crazy travel schedule, it probably wouldn’t be possible for us to go,” he said. “It’s a little longer than our West Coast trips, but we’re excited about it.”
Mount Olive is 4-1 this season, losing to Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) then sweeping Lindenwood (Mo.), Quincy (Ill.), Urbana (Tenn.) and Tusculum (Tenn). The Trojans were 16-13 last season and lost to Barton 3-1in the Conference Carolinas Tournament semifinals.
Koehohou has collected a roster heavy on international athletes from New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Turkey, Cuba and Austria. Leading hitter Tobi Azeez (3.83 kills per set) is a 6-foot-4 outside hitter from Australia.
The schedule the next two weeks is travel heavy for BYU. After the trip to North Carolina, the Cougars have a short turnaround to play at UC Irvine next Wednesday and Friday.
“It’s going to be a travel grind,” Olmstead said. “We owed Irvine a return trip and the way the gym worked out because of a basketball game there, we have to play Wednesday and Friday. It’s a little tougher but we’re up to the task.”
The Cougars hope this isn't their last trip east this season: The NCAA Championships will be held in Fairfax, Virginia at George Mason University in May.