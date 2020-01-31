If you like to watch finely tuned college athletes blasting the heck out of a volleyball from the service line, then Thursday’s match in the Smith Fieldhouse was for you.
The 4,692 fans in attendance seemed to like it.
No. 2 BYU and No. 3 UC Santa Barbara took turns ripping the ball and neither team flinched, but the Cougars managed to find more ways to score in a 3-1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17) victory.
In the service game, BYU totaled seven aces and 12 errors, while UCSB finished with six aces and 19 errors. Eventually, the Cougars got into a better rhythm and finished with a side out percentage of 94 percent in Set 4.
“They (UCSB) went back (to serve) very aggressively,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “We anticipated that. They are not intimidated coming into Provo. We told the guys that they were going to be one of the better serving teams we’ve faced. Not just their jump servers, but their float servers were very strategic about where they were putting the ball so there was service pressure from them as well. They were definitely really aggressive but I like how we responded. Our ball control is continuing to get better and better.”
BYU junior opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez had a spectacular match, leading the way with 18 kills on 34 swings with no errors (.529) while adding three aces, four block assists and 10 digs.
Garcia Fernandez is now third all-time at BYU in career service aces with 114.
“That’s just what I do,” Garcia Fernandez said. “I come out to help the team the best way I can. If it’s an error-free game, that’s amazing for the team. We still have a game tomorrow. Today is in the past and tomorrow is in the future. I’m looking forward to doing it all again tomorrow.”
Davide Gardini had 12 kills and nine digs for the Cougars (9-0), who hit .402 and won their seventh match against a ranked team this season.
BYU dominated in Set 1, firing off five aces and hitting .538. Garcia Fernandez served the ball off the chest of UCSB’s Rory McFarland for a point then followed up with another ace for a 15-10 BYU lead. Later, Jon Stanley came off the bench to lead a 7-0 Cougar run, earning two aces and giving a long bump set to Gardini for a kill as the home team took a 23-13 lead. At third set point, Garcia Fernandez went deep to the back of the line for a kill and a 25-16 victory. It was UCSB’s first set loss of the season.
It was the Gauchos turn to dominate from the service line in Set 2. UCSB punished the ball repeatedly and got the Cougars off-balance on offense. The Gauchos led by five until BYU battled back to within one at 19-18 after a combo block by Garcia Fernandez and Miki Jauhiainen. But the Cougars could never get the lead and a pair of hitting errors pushed UCSB to set point. A service error from Gardini was the final point in a 25-21 loss in Set 2 for BYU.
Set 3 was tight — 14 ties and three lead changes — until BYU was able to open up a 19-17 lead after a Garcia Fernandez kill. Gardini’s attack made it 24-21 and a tough serve from Teilon Tafuga led to an overpass, which Garcia Fernandez blasted to the floor for the 25-21 win.
Garcia Fernandez had eight kills on 12 swings with no errors in Set 3.
BYU took a quick 3-0 lead in Set 4 behind the serving power of Garcia Fernandez. After a tandem block from Felipe de Brito Ferreira and Gardini and a back row swing from Zach Eschenberg, Garcia Fernandez stroked an ace and the Cougars were never caught. Jauhiainen killed an overpass and a UCSB hitting error pushed the set to match point. Jauhiainen and Gardini teamed up for a block for the 25-17 win and the match.
“I felt like our guys in that second set and even parts of the third, they were just getting ahead of themselves,” Olmstead said. “They were a little frustrated that each swing wasn’t a kill, so we just talked to them about being disciplined, hitting high with range and moving the ball around. You saw that our attackers started doing that. I talked to Wil about getting a little more of the back row involved for our in-system opportunities and we got some good kills that way.
“We finally got some touches and slowed them down a little bit and that allowed us to get some touches in the back row, too. Overall, I think we had a good night. They are just a good ball control team.”
Randy DeWeese led UCSB (6-1) with 15 kills and Casey McGarry contributed 42 assists and 12 digs.
The same two teams meet again in the Fieldhouse on Saturday at 6 p.m. MT.