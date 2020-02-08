BYU men's volleyball head coach Shawn Olmstead reached 100 career wins as the Cougars defeated No. 8 Pepperdine in four sets (25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20) on Saturday at the Smith Fieldhouse.
“I didn’t know anything about coming up on my 100th win until one of the coaches mentioned it to me about five minutes before the match," Olmstead said. "I immediately just thought of all the great people I’ve been surrounded by throughout my time here. I think very highly of David Hunt and Pepperdine. It makes it that much more special to be able to get this win against them because I think the world of him.”
Olmstead joins his former coach and BYU legend, Carl McGown, as the only two coaches to reach the milestone in program history. McGown reached his 100th win in the midst of his ninth season while Olmstead is currently in his fifth. Olmstead also reached 100 career wins while the head coach of the BYU women's team (2011-14).
Winning their first 12 matches of the year, the Cougars match their best start to a season in the rally era. Middle blocker Felipe de Brito Ferreira recorded seven blocks to match his season high while middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen connected on seven kills to match his career high. Three Cougars reached double figures in kills as opposite hitter Gabi Garcia Fernandez led the way with 14. Outside hitters Davide Gardini and Zach Eschenberg had 12 and 10 kills, respectively.
De Brito Ferreira, Garcia Fernandez and Wil Stanley blocked four attacks to give BYU (12-0, 2-0 MPSF) a 7-1 advantage over Pepperdine (4-3, 1-1 MPSF) to start the first set. Jauhiainen won a joust at the net to extend the Cougars' lead to 15-9. BYU took set one, 25-18, off a kill from Jauhiainen. The Cougars exceptional defense helped hold the Waves to a .069 hitting percentage in the first game.
Pepperdine took an early edge in Set 2 before BYU responded and a Garcia Fernandez kill gave the Cougars the lead, 8-7. Both teams continued to trade points leading to a 14-14 tie. Gardini dropped an ace to bring the score to 21-18 before a kill by Garcia Fernandez finished off the set to clinch the 25-22 win for BYU.
Both teams continued the competitive play in the third set with Pepperdine claiming an early 9-8 advantage. The Cougars continued to go point-for-point with the Waves before a Pepperdine attack error gave BYU the 15-14 edge. A block by Eschenberg and Jauhiainen broke an 18-18 tie to keep the Cougars in control. The Waves answered with a 6-1 before securing the set, 25-22.
Both teams struggled with errors early in the fourth set with BYU landing an 8-7 lead. After connecting on a kill, Jauhiainen scored from the service line to extend the Cougars' advantage to 17-14. Back-to-back points from de Brito Ferreira brought BYU to 20 points. A pair of kills by Eschenberg led to match point before a Gardini kill capped off the 25-20 win.
The Cougars will take a brief road trip to play Grand Canyon on Friday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. MST at the GCU Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.