PORTLAND, Ore. - The No. 9 BYU women's volleyball team won its fifth straight match to improve to 11-2, defeating Portland in a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-22, 25-18) on Saturday.
"We served well today and it put us in some good spots to block some balls," BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said. "We fought hard all match and I loved the team win."
Senior McKenna Miller led the Cougars (11-2, 2-0 WCC) with nine kills while collecting three aces for the second-consecutive match. Sophomore Madelyn Robinson racked up eight kills.
Freshman setter Whitney Bower added a career high seven blocks with 28 assists, six digs and two kills. Sophomore Heather Gneiting tacked on eight blocks and four kills.
BYU hit .429 in the first set with just one error against 13 kills. The Cougars took an 8-7 lead and turned into a 16-9 margin capped off by a kill from Miller. BYU led by as many as eight at 23-15 after an ace by Mary Lake. A Pilot service error ended the set at 25-20.
The Cougars found themselves down 16-13 in Set 2 until switching the momentum behind Miller's serve. Robinson had back-to-back kills then later used consecutive aces by Miller to take a 19-17 lead. The match was tied back up at 22-22 until a kill by Heather Gneiting, a block by Gneiting and Bower, and a final kill from Bower finished things at 25-22.
Portland service errors and consecutive blocks by Gneiting and Bower put BYU ahead 9-4 in Set 3. Portland got within two at 13-11, but two kills by Kate Grimmer sandwiched a Miller ace to pull the Cougars ahead, 16-11. Portland never got closer than four points again, with BYU winning the match on a final kill by Miller to win 25-18.
BYU has a quick turnaround with the Cougars' next contest coming Tuesday, Oct. 1, against LMU in Provo at 7 p.m. MT.