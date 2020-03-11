The Top-ranked BYU men's volleyball team jumps back into MPSF play this week at Stanford on Friday, but will due so in front of a small crowd due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department has issued an order prohibiting gatherings that bring together 1,000 or more people in a single space at the same time (e.g., auditorium, stadium, arena, conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, theater, confined indoor or outdoor space).
In accordance with this order, all competitions hosted by Stanford Athletics will be closed to the public through May 15 or until further notice. Only participants, coaches, working staff, officials, credentialed media and a very limited number of family members, friends, and guests of the competing teams will be allowed to attend.
The Cougars (6-0 MPSF, 17-1 overall) have a strong following in southern California and often have more fans at road games than the team hosting the event. BYU just returned from Hawaii where it split a pair of matches with then-No. 1 Hawaii. The Cougars swept the Rainbow Warriors the first night and lost in a five-set thriller the next night.