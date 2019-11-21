The good news for the No. 13 BYU women’s volleyball team is it will play its three remaining West Coast Conference matches at home.
The bad news is the Cougars essentially lost their shot at winning the league title after losing for the second time to San Diego.
The Toreros won a pair of five-set matches with BYU this season, including last Friday in San Diego. The win puts the Toreros (14-1) in the driver’s seat for the conference crown with what amounts to a two-match lead over the Cougars (13-2).
San Diego closes the WCC schedule with matches against Gonzaga, Portland and Loyola Marymount, three teams with a combined league record of 16-29.
BYU, however, still has quite a bit to play for.
The Cougars are ranked No. 13 in the country this week and should be in consideration for hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Three wins would keep BYU in the conversation for one of the top 16 seeds and the right to host.
The Cougars are currently No. 17 in RPI — one spot behind Utah, which the Cougars beat in September in Salt Lake City.
Portland and Gonzaga come to Provo this week and the Cougars swept those two teams on the road in September. BYU is a combined 36-2 all-time against the Pilots and the Bulldogs. The Cougars finish the regular season with a home match against third-place Pepperdine on Nov. 26.
The NCAA Selection Show is Dec. 1.