Tuesday’s five-set win at home against Loyola Marymount was a good reminder for the No. 9 BYU women’s volleyball team that they will often get their opponents’ best match.
The Lions made the Cougars earn their third West Coast Conference win, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set. BYU took control from the service line and won the fifth 15-7 to stay undefeated in WCC play.
The Cougars finish out a grueling road stretch on Thursday and Saturday at Pacific and Saint Mary’s, respectively. BYU will have play nine of its past 10 matches away from home by the time the weekend is up.
The Cougars have won 24 straight matches against Pacific and Saint Mary’s. The Tigers are 2-0 in conference play after edging both Saint Mary’s and San Francisco in five-set matches. Pacific has a balanced offensive attack with Riley Patterson (3.27), Riley Ramsey (3.17) and Allison Dennemann (3.04) all averaging better than three kills per set.
Saint Mary’s was swept by Santa Clara on Tuesday and is 0-3 in the WCC.
Senior McKenna Miller leads BYU with 3.84 kills per set. Freshman setter Whitney Bower continues her excellent rookie year, averaging 10.18 assists and 2.59 digs per set. She also leads the team in aces with 31.
After completing this weekend’s road trip the Cougars will play their next three matches in the Smith Fieldhouse, starting with San Francisco on Thursday, Oct. 10.