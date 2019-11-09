SAN FRANCISCO – No. 11 BYU women’s volleyball swept San Francisco 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-23) on Saturday.
Sophomore Madelyn Robinson had 13 kills and eight digs for the Cougars (22-3, 13-1) while sophomore Heather Gneiting added seven kills and six blocks.
Freshman Whitney Bower registered her seventh double-double of the year with 28 assists, 10 digs, five kills and two blocks. Junior Taylen Ballard-Nixon contributed four kills, four digs, five blocks and an ace.
"Madi took some smart swings today," BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said. "I thought the team as a whole fought hard and I'm happy with the way we turned it on at the end of set three."
BYU played an errorless first set, hitting .385 overall while holding the Dons to a .143 percentage. A 4-1 run with kills by Eschenberg, Bower and Ballard-Nixon extended the Cougars’ lead to 11-6. BYU then maintained the lead through to the end, with a Gneiting kill ending the set at 25-17.
The Cougars rolled early in Set 2, going up 5-0. Miller had an ace followed by a block by Ballard-Nixon and Eschenberg. Robinson had a kill in between two additional kills from Ballard-Nixon to cap off the run. A kill by Gneiting and ace from senior Kiani Moae’i gave BYU a 23-10 lead before a kill by Bower gave BYU a 25-14 win.
The final set was much closer with both neither team pulling ahead by more than one point for most of the set. San Francisco went on a 5-2 run late to take a 23-20 lead, but as the Cougars have done so often, they put on a late run. BYU scored the final five points of the set, including two kills by Miller, to sweep the Dons, 25-23.
BYU will next play at San Diego (20-5, 13-1) on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. PT in a match against the two league leaders.