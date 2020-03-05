The word from Wil Stanley’s mom is that the Stan Sheriff Center is sold out today.
She would know: She raised Wil in Hawaii and he went to dozens of games at the Stan Sheriff Center as a kid to watch his older brother Clay play for the Warriors.
Now Stanley returns with the undefeated and No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball team to Honolulu for two huge matches today and Friday against undefeated and No. 1 Hawaii.
BYU is used to playing in its own Smith Fieldhouse, which seat almost 6,000 on a sellout night. Most of the Cougars road matches to California in the MPSF are in half-full arenas. A sold out Stan Sheriff Center — 10,300 mostly loyal Hawaii fans — will be a very different experience.
“From what I’ve heard, it’s at least sold out Thursday,” Stanley said. “My mom told me they can’t get any more tickets. This is going to be something else. We’ve played at Pauley Pavilion at UCLA and at Maples (Stanford) and those are both basketball arenas. I’d say the closest we’ve come to playing in a full basketball arena was when we played UCLA in the Final Four (2018) and there were 16,000 fans and they packed Pauley Pavilion.
“This will be a different feeling. The fans are a little further away. You get that overarching white noise of fans screaming and yelling. You don’t get the intimate trash talk you get at maybe Pepperdine where they are standing right next to you or here (Smith Fieldhouse) where they are right behind you.”
Stanley last played in the Stan Sheriff in 2018 as a serving sub for BYU. Since he stayed and trained in Provo this summer, he hasn’t been home for two years. When he comes onto the court on Thursday, it will be as the Cougars starting setter.
“We have to go into this game knowing we’re the better team. We’re not going in saying ‘we’re second place and beating Hawaii is the greatest thing in the world,’” Stanley said. “We’re BYU men’s volleyball. We’re not going in looking at it as an upset if we beat Hawaii. We’re both good teams and I’d say all-around it’s a pretty even matchup. We have to go into it with the confidence that we’re not the underdog. We’re both undefeated. We have to go into it with the mindset that we’re not thinking about it as No. 2 vs. No. 1, the underdog vs. the powerhouse. The biggest thing is having confidence in ourselves.”
The Cougars are used to playing in front of big crowds at home. Last Saturday’s meeting with Stanford in the Smith Fieldhouse drew 5,817, the largest crowd at the Smith Fieldhouse for a men’s volleyball match since 2005. Stanley said he tried to talk to teammate Davide Gardini and it was so loud Gardini just shrugged his shoulders because he couldn’t hear.
BYU (16-0) has played a more difficult schedule with 11 wins against teams currently ranked in the Top 10 including No. 3 UCSB (twice), No. 5 Lewis (on the road), No. 7 UC Irvine (also on the road), No. 8 Penn State (twice), No. 9 Pepperdine and No. 10 Grand Canyon. The Cougars are the No. 1 team in the country in blocks per set (3.00), No. 3 in team hitting percentage (.351) and have a set record of 48-8.
BYU is led offensively by junior opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez (3.95 kills per set, .322, 42 aces) and Gardini (3.77 kps, .360).
Hawaii (14-0) is the top hitting team in the country by a wide margin (.386) and No. 2 in aces per set (1.95). The Warriors have five wins against ranked opponents (No. 5 Lewis, No. 14 Concordia, No. 7 UC Irvine and No. 13 Stanford twice).
Hawaii looks to 6-foot-9 senior Rado Parapunov (4.35 kps, .380) and senior outside hitter Colton Cowell (3.84 kps, .380) to attack full force offensively.
“Sometimes ‘it is what it is’ gets too played out these days,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “It is No. 1 vs. No. 2, it is the two undefeated teams in the country. I really like the timing of how it has worked out. We’re right about in the middle of the season and we’re going against really good competition. We believe we’re a great team and I’m sure they feel the same way.
“We told the guys this and we’ll keep preaching it to them: This is a great opportunity for us to see where we’re at. It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these young men and I’m so excited for them.”
The Stan Sheriff Center is memorable place for Olmstead: As a senior libero he helped lead BYU to a 3-2 win against Long Beach State for the 2004 national championship.
“I’m just honored that I get to be a part of this match, that I get to sit there,” Olmstead said. “I’d do anything to go play again in that gym. The last competitive volleyball game I ever played was right there on that floor. What a great environment. I’ll be an electric crowd. We look at every match as just as opportunity for us to get better. We do everything we can to be in the present, and I think the players have done a really good job of that this year.”