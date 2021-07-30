BYU men’s volleyball coach Shawn Olmstead is a runner.
While at the Final Four with the women’s team in 2014, Olmstead ran through the streets of Oklahoma City to relax and get away from the hoopla. The week after the Cougar men’s team lost in the NCAA championship match to Hawaii in May, Olmstead took a run on the rim of the Grand Canyon. Two weeks ago, Olmstead drove three hours to Wyoming, slept in his car and ran up to King’s Peak.
What does Olmstead think about while he’s running?
Lots of things, but mainly how he’s going to rebuild his roster and maintain the excellence of the Cougar program.
“It’s really what I’m looking forward to,” Olmstead said. “I know it sounds crazy. We’re not going to be the team we were the past two years. As a coach, that’s actually very exciting for me. This team has been so reliant on guys like Gabi (Garcia Fernandez). Even though we have so many guys coming back without experience it’s an opportunity to create a new brand and a new culture.”
Fernandez, along with middle blockers Filipe de Brito Ferreira and Miki Jauhiainen, are playing professionally. Setter Wil Stanley had some overseas opportunities but has decided to begin his coaching career as an assistant with the University of Utah women’s team. Zach Eschenberg will begin dental school after his wife, Kennedy, finishes her eligibility with the BYU women’s volleyball team this fall.
Those five players helped the Cougars to a 37-5 record and near the top of the national rankings over the past two seasons.
Junior outside Davide Gardini has spent the summer working out with the Italian national team and will be one of two returning starters, along with libero Mitch Worthington.
The rest of players most Cougar fans don’t know … yet.
“We have a lot of guys who have been in our gym but haven’t played,” Olmstead said. “COVID really limited our schedule last year so we couldn’t go as deep into our roster as we would have liked.”
Omstead and his coaching staff will have this summer and the fall to get the youngsters ready for their big moment.
Sophomore middle blocker Gavin Julien (6-foot-8) will help out at BYU volleyball camps the next two weeks before flying to Anaheim to train with the Team USA program.
“I’m incredibly excited for that and our season,” Julien said. “It’ll be nice having more of a role. I think everyone who’s coming back is excited to get in there and get ready to play. The second group has gotten really close the past two years.”
Opposite hitter Alex Ah Sue (6-4) and middle blocker Branden Oberender (6-7) have some experience. Olmstead compares redshirt freshman Anthony Cherfan (6-6) to former Cougar and Team USA standout Ben Patch in terms of athleticism. Olmstead said Cherfan can touch 12 feet, 3 inches.
Redshirts Miks Ramanis (6-6) and Jack Palmer (6-8) have “high potential,” according to Olmstead. The Cougars will add another Italian in 6-7 middle blocker Alessandro Gianotti.
Zeo Meyer, who started the first match of the 2021 season when Stanley was injured, is one of four players who will have the opportunity to step in at setter. Noa Haine (Hawaii), high school All-American Truman Morely and Bartosz Suwinski (Poland) will also compete at setter this fall.
“We’re more comfortable with larger numbers at that position so we can train as much as possible,” Olmstead said. “It will create some good competition.”
Sophomore Jon Stanley was the Cougars designated server last season.
“All of these guys are hungry,” he said. “I’m hungry to finally get a chance to play more. We should have a lot of energy coming into the season. I feel like we’re finding our own way. We know how to play and vibe together while maintaining our connection of the court. We have each other’s backs.”