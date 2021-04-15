Back on February 23, the BYU women’s volleyball team traveled to Pepperdine and lost in straight sets to the Waves at Firestone Fieldhouse.
It was the Cougars first loss of the season and the way they lost could have led to doubts and a big slump.
Instead, BYU came back the next night and fought its way to a 3-2 victory.
It was a turning point for a young Cougar team that hasn’t lost a match since and is the No. 16 seed heading into Thursday’s second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Omaha, Neb.
“We just changed our focus and played to win,” senior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg said. “Every point in the second match against them, we wanted it. We played to win every single point and played for each other. We came back really strong on the second night.”
Sophomore setter Whitney Bower – a player head coach Heather Olmstead calls the “heart and soul of our team, the heartbeat” – was the catalyst for that change. She struggled the first night against Pepperdine. A starter since the first match her freshman year, Bower had just 13 assists (a career low) and the Cougars hit a season-worst .178 in the loss.
One night later, Bower was simply brilliant. She set career highs of 26 digs and eight kills to go along with 46 assists, four blocks and three aces. The team followed her lead, logging 96 digs (the most since 2016) and rallying from being down 1-0 and 2-1 before winning the fourth and fifth sets and the match.
It’s no wonder Bower was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year as well as Setter of the Year last week.
“I’m so proud of her for how she has distributed the ball,” Olmstead said. “She’s learned to take control of the offense. We have multiple arms that can score. I think she’s improved her skill set and in being a leader on the court. She does what she needs to do to get better and be a master of her craft. She wants to dig every ball. She continues to get better at her blocked. I think she’s overlooked because of her size (5-foot-9) until teams play her and watch her. She’s a complete player.”
When Bower was asked how a setter manages to win an award usually given to a pin hitter with flashy kill stats, she turned the focus on her teammates.
“That’s an easy question,” Bower said. “When a setter gets this award it turns back to my hitters. It really is a team award. The hitters make me look good.”
Since winning the WCC title outright with a sweep of Santa Clara on March 31 the Cougars have been hard at work preparing for the NCAA Tournament, the ninth straight trip for the program.
“The cool thing about the controlled environment in Omaha, that’s the way we’ve traveled all season,” Olmstead said. “We’ve been isolated on the road, especially in games in California. We’ve been preparing for this all season. We found ways to stay connected over the summer and during the season and this tournament will be no different.”
BYU arrived in Omaha on Monday and have been game planning for the winner of the first round match between Rider and UCLA, which will take place late Wednesday night.
“I’m not as familiar with Rider,” Olmstead said. “I’ve seen some video but they didn’t play many matches this season. They have some weapons on their team. UCLA, I know them better because I can watch them on the Pac 12 Network. I know some of their personnel. I think either team is going to be a challenge and we’re excited for the opportunity. It’s way different not knowing who we’re going to play but we know 16 other teams are in the same situation.”