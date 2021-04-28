SEATTLE, Wash. — BYU's Shawn Olmstead has been named the MPSF Coach of the Year for the fourth time (2016, 2018, 2020, 2021).
Olmstead, now in his sixth season, coached the 2021 team to a 19-3 season record, 17-3 regular season record and an MPSF championship. The Cougars are entering the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed nationally. Olmstead’s 124-32 (.795) record is the highest of any active men's volleyball coach in the NCAA Division I-II.
The Cougars lead the MPSF in four categories: hitting percentage (.348), opponent hitting percentage (.225), blocks per set (.278) and service aces (1.76). Nationally, BYU ranks in the top three of multiple categories including hitting percentage (second, .348), blocks per set (second, 2.78) and aces per set (third, 1.76).
This award marks BYU’s eighth all-time Coach of the Year recognition. Olmstead — 2021, 2020, 2018, 2016; Chris McGown — 2013; Tom Peterson — 2003; Carl McGown — 2001 & 1999).
Olmstead also won an AVCA national coach of the year with the BYU women's team (2014) and led the Cougars to the NCAA championship game that year.
Olmstead and the Cougars will wrap up the 2021 season at the NCAA Tournament May 6-8 in Columbus, Ohio.