The advantage of covering BYU’s Olympic sports is there aren’t 50 other reporters competing for the same stories. Sometimes, especially in the mid-2000s, it was just me.
The story of Cuban defector Yosleyder Cala was fascinating to me, and it was an exclusive.
Cala was one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen in person. He played two years at BYU before leaving to play professionally. Here’s the feature I wrote about him in 2006:
“SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Cuban volleyball player Yosleyder Cala didn’t board a plane with his teammates to return to Cuba after an Olympic qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico, an official said. Cala, 19, wasn’t on the plane with the others when it left Sunday, said Carlos Beltran, president of the Puerto Rican Volleyball Federation. He said the player’s whereabouts were unknown.” — Associated Press story, Jan. 12, 2004
“SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Cuban volleyball player Yosleyder Cala is expected to formally ask for asylum in the United States this week after defecting in San Juan shortly after the close of the NORCECA Olympic Volleyball Qualifying tournament held in Caguas, Puerto Rico.” — Puerto Rico Herald, Jan. 12, 2004
There was no secret meeting, no hiding in the back seat under a blanket, no wild chase through the streets of San Juan. On the day 19-year-old Yosleyder Cala defected from Cuba, he simply walked out the door of the team hotel, got into the car with some friends and drove away.
He was driving away from the Cuban National Team. He was driving away from the oppression he felt while living in Cuba. He was also driving away from his family. He doesn’t know when he’ll see his mother, father and three siblings again.
On Monday, after two years of waiting, the 6-foot-8-inch Cala became eligible to play competitive volleyball again. He enrolled at BYU in January and may see action this weekend when the second-ranked Cougars play No. 1 Pepperdine in the Smith Fieldhouse.
Cala’s life has changed in so many ways. He’s had to buy more warm clothing (to better combat the cold Utah winter). He was only in Provo for a couple of months before converting to the LDS faith. He’s considering a computer science major and will play major college volleyball in the weeks and months to come. All are opportunities that would have never surfaced had he not walked out of that hotel lobby two years ago.
Cala grew up in Cuba playing sports, mainly basketball and track (“I hate baseball,” he said). He didn’t pick up volleyball until he was 14 years old. He was selected to play on the Cuban Junior National Team and then the full national team, which traveled all over the world in tournaments.
“There are so many problems in Cuba in the way people live,” Cala said. “Traveling to other countries with the team, you see what’s going on. You want to get better and have a better life.”
“In Cuba we won three straight championships. And we didn’t get things, presents, incentives. They would treat you to a beer, they’d pay for a night at the hotel with your family, but nothing more. One would ask for things that one needed and they would deceive you. Time passed and it was always the same, the same. And people started to get upset. And they were saying ‘in the big leagues you get this, and this, and this.’ And Rolando Arrojo was the first to defect. Upon seeing his success, we’ve all started to make our own decisions. That’s the way life is. You understand?” — Jorge Diaz, Cuban baseball defector
For about a month, Cala said he knew he was going to leave Cuba, and he knew he would do it in Puerto Rico. On the last day of the tournament, some friends pulled up outside of the hotel the Cuban team was staying in and Cala met them.
“It was really easy,” Cala said. “I called them and they came and picked me up at the hotel. I just walked outside.”
Cala spent about a year in Puerto Rico, trying to decide his future. He had offers to play professional volleyball. Former BYU players Ossie Antonetti, Hector Lebron and Joaquin Acosta are on the Puerto Rican national volleyball team and sold Cala on playing for the Cougars.
“They told me I should go to BYU,” Cala said. “They said BYU was a great place and they play in a good league.”
So in November of 2004, Cala came to Provo. How much did he know about Mormons?
“Nothing,” Cala said. “When I got to Provo, all of my friends and roommates would say, ‘Come to church.’ In just a few months, I was converted. When I came here, the place just felt right.”
At a prep rally preceding the Sydney Olympics in 2000, Cuban Foreign Minister Felipe Perez Roque told the assembled Cuban Olympic athletes that “each one of you must go (to Sydney) ready to face aggression, harassment, blackmail attempts, bribery. ... If anyone is thinking of betraying his people, stabbing the fatherland, now or later, that person will be incapable of looking us in the eyes.”
Cala said his family his happy for him and he’s satisfied they will be safe in Cuba.
“Everyone always asks me that (about his family),” Cala said. “Maybe a few years ago it would be hard. But now it’s not like a big deal. They’re not going to be put in jail or anything. It’s really hard not to see them. I call and e-mail them all the time. But I know it’s going to be a long time until I see them.”
“I’m glad to hear that all of BYU’s professionals have been cleared. We know that the players get paid.” — UCLA men’s volleyball coach Al Scates in 2004.
The BYU men’s volleyball program, which has won three national championships since 1999, has thrived using foreign players. Currently on the BYU roster are Victor Batista (Dominican Republic), Ivan and Yamil Perez (Puerto Rico) and Rodrigo Gomes (Brazil). The Spanish language flows freely during practice.
“Those guys really helped me the first few months I was here,” said Cala, who speaks English very well. “Without them I wouldn’t have been able to communicate with anyone.”
Two years ago during BYU’s run to the 2004 NCAA title, UC Santa Barbara coach Ken Preston sent information to the NCAA he felt incriminated the Cougars for playing Batista and former Cougar Joe Hillman. The NCAA cleared BYU of any wrongdoing, but Scates and others still took shots at the Cougar program.
Hawaii (2002) and Lewis University (2003) were both stripped of their NCAA titles because of violations involving foreign players. It can be a slippery slope, but BYU dotted all the “i’s” and crossed all the “t’s” before Cala became eligible.
“We worked hard to make sure everything was clear,” BYU head coach Tom Peterson said. “It was a laborious process, lots of rules and red tape. There was a lot of paperwork. We just wanted to make completely sure.
“We can’t let what other teams say distract us. We’re a good program and we try to do everything we can.”
How good is Cala? At 6-8, he’ll play outside hitter or opposite, although he’s played middle blocker before. He has obvious athletic ability, sailing through the air effortlessly when he attacks the ball. His jump serve looks lethal and he’s a good passer.
Peterson said he wasn’t sure how much Cala will play.
“We try to play the best team at the time to beat Pepperdine,” Peterson said. “Cala hasn’t played in two years. Volleyball is such a team sport. If you’re Kobe Bryant, and you miss two years, you don’t come back and just play.”
Cala has been to all the BYU home matches this season and experienced the 3-4,000 fans who fill the Smith Fieldhouse. But he’s played in front of more than 20,000 spectators while on the Cuban National Team.
For his part, Cala takes everything in stride and simply wants to play. He said if he gets into the match against Pepperdine this weekend, he won’t be nervous.
“I’m in good shape,” Cala said. “I’ve been waiting long but I haven’t been wasting my time. We have a big match Friday and I’m ready. I want to be the best someday and I’ll work hard for it.
“Every athlete wants to close out the game with a kill, to be the man of the game. My dream is to do things right and help the team all I can.”
Cala is from Ciega Avila, known as the flattest land in Cuba. It is a mere 50 meters above sea level. Provo, at 4,500 feet, is the peak from which Cala can write the story of his new life.