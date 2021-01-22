The No. 1 men’s volleyball team in the country has a lot to prove, so it might as well start with some big matches right away.
BYU released its 2021 schedule on Friday and the Cougars open against rival UCLA in the Smith Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 6. The Bruins were ranked No. 9 in the preseason AVCA poll.
Only player’s families are going to be allowed to attend games in the Fieldhouse at this time.
BYU’s schedule consists solely of teams from the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation and includes back-to-back home dates against Pepperdine (Feb. 12 and 13), Grand Canyon (Feb. 18 and 20), Stanford (March 12 and 13) and USC (April 2 and 3).
The Cougars will go on the road against Grand Canyon (Feb. 25 and 27), Concordia Irvine (March 4, March 26 and 27), USC (March 5), Pepperdine (March 19 and 20) and UCLA (April 9 and 10).
The MPSF Tournament is scheduled to played April 22 and 24.
Last year, BYU earned the No. 1 ranking by splitting two matches with then top-ranked Hawaii in Honolulu, winning with a sweep on March 5 and falling 3-2 on March 6.
The following week, the men’s college volleyball season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. The Cougars entire starting lineup, including AVCA Player of the Year Gabi Garcia Fernandez and All-Americans Davide Gardini and setter Wil Stanley, opted to return for an additional year to chase the NCAA championship.
BYU last won an NCAA title in 2004.
All 2021 home matches will be broadcast through BYUtv or on the BYUtv App.