All the reasons Wisconsin is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament were readily apparent in Saturday’s regional semifinal match.
The reasons BYU had advanced that far were a lot harder to come by.
The undefeated Badgers had won 42 of the 45 sets it had played coming into the match and dominated in every facet against the Cougars, sweeping their way to a 25-20 25-17, 25-12 victory at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.
Wisconsin – the NCAA runner-up in 2019 – moves on to the regional finals on Monday against the Ohio State-Florida winner.
“We knew we needed to serve way tougher than we did,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “We knew they were a good serving team and we knew we needed to pass well. I think we did that early and got some good block touches. We knew our assignments and we were slowing them down. We did a good job on (Dana) Rettke but other people we couldn’t get stops on.”
No. 16 seed BYU wilted under the Badgers service pressure and struggled to pass the ball efficiently, sending setter Whitney Bower scrambling all over the floor to chase down the ball. The result was very few in-system swings for the Cougars and a low hitting percentage of .152.
“Wisconsin is a great serving team and a great passing team,” Bower said. “We were just trying to do the best we could. They were really effective in both of those areas. That caught us a little bit off guard, even though we practiced for it. We just tried to play our game.”
BYU kept the first set close and closed to within 18-16 on a Madi Allen ace. But Wisconsin surged to the end and won 25-20, eventually forcing seven Cougar hitting errors.
BYU’s passing struggles continued in the second and third sets, which allowed the Badgers to play from the lead the majority of the time. Erin Livingston’s kill put the Cougars down five (22-17) in the second set but that was as close as they could get.
Wisconsin went on a 7-0 run in the third set and led 12-3, cruising to the finish by hitting .486.
“They were in system a ton tonight,” Olmstead said. “Offensively I thought we matched up well with them but we were out of system. I thought that if we were in system we could score but our passing really held us back being able to take the best swings we possibly could.”
BYU slowed down Rettke, the Badgers’ 6-foot-8 All-American, holding her to a .094 hitting percentage and just six kills. But Molly Haggarty led Wisconsin (15-0) with 14 kills and Devyn Robinson added 11 to keep the Badgers rolling. Wisconsin had little trouble passing BYU’s serves and gave setter Sidney Hilley (33 assists) multiple options offensively.
The Cougars, which committed 17 hitting errors, had nine kills from Kate Grimmer. Defensively, Allen finished with a team-high 14 digs and Bower added 11.
“I’m super proud of our team and how they battled, even though it wasn’t our night,” Olmstead said. “It was really a fantastic tournament and we feel privileged to play here in Omaha.”
BYU’s entire starting lineup returns for the fall 2021 season. That includes seniors Taylen Ballard-Nixon and Kennedy Eschenberg and Bower, the West Coast Conference setter and player of the year. In addition, All-American middle blocker Heather Gneiting is expected to return from a church mission and the 2021 recruiting class brings in six new players.
“This has been like the best ride ever,” Bower said. “It was such a fun experience, especially here in Omaha to be a part of the tournament and the Sweet 16. We’re so grateful to have wonderful coaches who prepared us and got us in this position. We grew in a lot of areas that made it possible for us to reach the Sweet 16.”