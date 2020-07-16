While football usually takes center stage during the fall sports season, BYU fans make their presence felt at women's soccer and volleyball matches as well.
Those plans were put on hold by the West Coast Conference on Thursday with a statement cancelling all fall sports competition until Sept. 24.
For BYU and the other MWC schools, games and matches generally begin in mid-to-late August for women's soccer, women's volleyball and cross country.
BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe released this statement: "As we make plans for our fall athletic seasons, we appreciate the dialogue and attention the WCC has gone through to review the variety of circumstances at member schools and consider the safety of our student-athletes. We are in the process of working on our fall sports schedules given the parameters provided by the WCC and appreciate the flexibility to schedule non-conference competition with other universities."
The statement from the WCC reads "With the health and safety of student-athletes paramount in all decisions, the West Coast Conference Presidents’ Council will delay the beginning of fall competition in all Conference sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WCC programs will not participate in any competition prior to Sept. 24, 2020.
"The welfare of student-athletes is of primary importance in all decisions. Discussions focused on the health and welfare of WCC students, personnel, fans, and local communities. The Conference and its membership understand that providing a safe environment while dealing with this virus has an impact on each of our campus communities as well as our global community.
"This decision includes the traditional fall seasons in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s rowing, softball and men’s and women’s tennis, which hold their traditional seasons in the spring, will not participate in a fall competition scheduled prior to Sept. 24. The men’s and women’s basketball competition seasons, scheduled to begin Nov. 10, are not impacted by this decision. This does not apply to sports which are not sponsored by the WCC, including the Brigham Young University and University of San Diego football competition seasons.
In-person voluntary and mandatory athletically related activities outside of competition, including training and practices, may be conducted at the institution’s discretion in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.
'While difficult, this is a necessary move to ensure we are providing the safest environment for our programs to compete,' said West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. 'We have worked on plans for a variety of circumstances and believe, with our actions guided by information and science, this is the responsible decision at this time. We will continue to evaluate our best path moving forward with the health and safety of everyone involved as the guiding principle of our discussions.'
The WCC Presidents’ Council made this decision following extensive review of various contingency plans. The Conference continues to discuss options for fall sports. Any further action will be shared at the appropriate time."
BYU cross country -- the men's team won the national title in 2019 - had a meet scheduled for Sept. 11 (BYU Autumn Classic in Provo) that will be affected by the decision.
The schedules for BYU women's soccer and women's volleyball had not yet been released. Last year, the soccer team averaged 2,945 fans in 12 home matches while the volleyball team averaged 2,718 for 17 home matches.
The Western Athletic Conference -- of which Utah Valley University is a member -- announced on Wednesday that it is postponing athletic events until Sept. 10.