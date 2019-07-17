Languages evolve throughout time.
From the hieroglyphics of Egypt to Greek, from the complexities of William Shakespeare to today, languages are constantly changing.
Millennials of today often use emojis — pictures that can represent different words — to communicate through texting and social media.
Since Wednesday is World Emoji Day, and football season is right around the corner, the Daily Herald sports department decided to translate the BYU fight song "Cougar Song" using emojis.
🙌💯🐾🤮🏋️♂️🆚/🤜🤛🌞🌛🌧🌨/🐶💪 👍/⚪️🔵/🎶🌱🐾⬆️✌️🐑🙆♂️/🙌🗣🐾👉🚪🏃♂️🏆👑/🙌🗣🥂💍👉🚪/ 📄🏁📖/🔛🚦❌🆚🎓👦👧/🎼🙌🙏💪/⬆️🌈🔵🥂🐾🤙/🥩🥩🥩🥩🥩/🥩🥩🥩🥩🥩/🥩🥩🥩🥩🥩/🚦 🐾❗️#WorldEmojiDay— Cougarblue.com (@BYUCougarblue) July 17, 2018
To compare, here are the lyrics to the fight song:
Rise all loyal cougars and hurl your challenge to the foe.
You will fight, day or night, rain or snow.
Loyal, strong, and true
Wear the white and blue.
While we sing, get set to spring.
Come on Cougars it's up to you. Oh!
CHORUS:
Rise and shout, the Cougars are out
along the trail to fame and glory.
Rise and shout, our cheers will ring out
As you unfold your vict'ry story.
On you go to vanquish the foe for Alma Mater's sons and daughters.
As we join in song, in praise of you, our faith is strong.
We'll raise our colors high in the blue
And cheer our Cougars of BYU.
(CHANT)
Rah! Rah! Rah-rah-rah!
Rah! Rah! Rah-rah-rah!
Rah! Rah! Rah-rah-rah!
GO COUGARS!
Although emojis are popular today, don't expect the Daily Herald to be printed in them anytime soon. We appreciate the written word.