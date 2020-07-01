Dixie State Joins the WAC and Begins NCAA D-I Transition

Dixie State University officially began its transition to NCAA Division I status and joined the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) as the league’s eighth full member on Wednesday.
DSU officially announced the move to D-I status in front of a standing-room-only crowd inside the DSU Student Activities Center (SAC) back on January 11, 2019. Earlier this month, Dixie State officially applied for NCAA Division I status, and upon completion of the four-year reclassification process, the Trailblazers will be eligible for NCAA Division I postseason play beginning in the 2024-25 season.
During the reclassification period, 15 of Dixie State’s 16 sports will compete in the WAC, while the DSU football program will compete as an independent at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS – formerly I-AA) level.
DSU teams will be able to complete for WAC regular season conference championships right away, and individual sports (cross country, swimming, indoor/outdoor track, and golf) will be eligible to compete for conference championships right away as well. Golf’s participation in conference championships during the transition period will be limited to only as individuals with no team scoring.
“Our coaches, student-athletes and staff have worked tirelessly, especially in these uncertain times, to be ready for this transition,” said Dr. Jason Boothe, DSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “It will be challenging, even more so now with the curve balls the pandemic is throwing at us, but we are ready. There is still a lot of work to do but we couldn’t be more excited for the future of Trailblazers Athletics and what this momentous next step will bring.”
Dixie State has been a member of the NCAA at the Division II level since the 2006-07 season after several decades as a NJCAA national power. DSU currently sponsors 16 intercollegiate athletic programs, including seven men’s sports (baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer and tennis) and nine women’s sports (basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field, and volleyball).
“Several factors make Dixie State University a great fit for the WAC,” Conference Commissioner Jeff Hurd said following DSU’s 2019 formal announcement. “Commitment to quality academics and athletics programs, along with the long-term vision that President Williams has for the University’s growth, are at the top of the list. I have no doubt that Dixie State will make a smooth transition to Division I and to the WAC.”
The Trailblazers completed their 14th and final season at the NCAA D-II level, and their second year as full members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (football since 2016) after a successful 11-year run in the Pacific West Conference. During its time in the PacWest, Dixie State won 20 conference team championships (men’s basketball – 8, baseball – 4, softball – 4, men’s golf – 3, men’s soccer – 1, women’s soccer – 1, volleyball – 1), had 545 student-athletes earn academic all-conference honors (from 2013-18), and won four PacWest Community Engagement Awards.
In its two full seasons of RMAC play, Dixie State won a pair of conference regular season championships (volleyball in 2018, men’s basketball in 2019-20), in addition to an RMAC tournament crowns in softball and women’s tennis in 2019.
Since DSU became eligible for postseason play in 2009, the Trailblazers have made 63 NCAA Division II Regional championship appearances and won a combined five regional championships, including three in softball in 2009, 2014 and 2015 (national runner-up), along with one each in men’s golf (2019) and women’s soccer (2019). DSU has also had 30 student-athletes earn Division II All-America honors, while 23 more student-athletes earned Academic All-America recognition.
“Moving to Division I is the next pivotal step in Dixie State University transitioning from securing university status in 2013 to obtaining university stature,” said Dixie State President Dr. Richard B. Williams following the 2019 announcement. “Joining the Western Athletic Conference will not only elevate our athletic teams and allow them to play other high-caliber competitors, but it will elevate our entire university and expand the stage on which we can share the message about the high-quality academic programs, individualized attention and active learning opportunities available at Dixie State.”
Founded in 1962, the Western Athletic Conference (http://wacsports.com) is entering its 59th season as one of the premier leagues at the NCAA Division I level. Presently, the WAC crowns team and individual champions in 19 sports (nine men’s and 10 women’s). For the men, there are championships in baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field. Championships for women are held in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field and volleyball.
There are currently nine full members of the WAC, including fellow in-state school and former DSU junior college rival Utah Valley University, along with former PacWest rivals California Baptist and Grand Canyon. Chicago State, New Mexico State, Seattle University, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and newcomer Tarleton State round out the full-time roster of WAC schools. In addition, Air Force, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Incarnate Word, UNLV, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State and San Jose State are affiliate conference members in selected sports.