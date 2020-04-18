The NCAA often makes unpopular or confusing decisions with regards to rule enforcement in college athletics.
But when it came to looking at the impact of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 had on the academic eligibility of high school student-athletes, the NCAA was quick to take some big steps to help.
It released new guidelines Friday that relaxed many restrictions, making the process easier for both the student-athletes themselves and for universities.
“It’s good news for us in the sense that it isn’t creating an additional headache or something that we need to look into,” Adam Sanft, UVU senior associate athletic director over compliance, said in a phone interview Friday. “Most of the NCAA’s response to COVID-19 has been about making life easier. By implementing these changes, it’s going to relieve a lot of burden as far as us trying to work with high schools and senior student-athletes to meet the requirements.”
Since standardized tests like the SAT and ACT have been canceled, some of the normal requirements aren’t even possible at this point.
According to the information released by the NCAA, seniors must meet the core-course progression requirement for NCAA-approved core courses (10 core units, seven of which must be in English, math or science) before the start of the seventh semester and have a 2.30 GPA to compete at the Division-I level and a 2.20 GPA to compete at the Division-II level.
Sanft said he appreciated how the NCAA had kept universities informed about the changes.
“We anticipated something would happen, although we didn’t know quite what would happen,” Sanft said. “The NCAA Eligibility Center had been giving us updates through the last three or four weeks telling us they were working on some potential relief for high school seniors, especially when they started seeing the schools shut down and go to pass/fail systems. That really changed how the NCAA does their evaluations.”
He explained that the NCAA traditionally requires that classes be taken in person, which of course was impossible with the majority of the country going to distance learning.
Sanft said the only surprise was how far-reaching the new guidelines went.
“What they have essentially done is just kind of provided relief for the entire senior year,” Sanft said. “It’s more about what you have done up until your junior year to be eligible than on how you performed as a senior.”
He believes there are likely quite a few high school seniors and high school administrators who are relieved to hear of these changes.
“The majority of our student-athletes are on track and are meeting all of the requirements but we do have a handful every year who need that final semester as a senior or need that final test to meet the requirements,” Sanft said. “Those are stressful times. I know we have a couple of student-athletes identified — and I’m sure every school does — where this comes as a relief. We’re going to go through and look at each case to see who it impacts and who it doesn’t.”
He did clarify that if for some reason a student-athlete wasn’t on track to complete the requirements through his or her junior year, they would still have to meet the full guidelines.
“Even then they have relaxed a little bit on the guidelines in that you don’t have to take a test,” Sanft said. “The deadline is also extended a little bit so you have more time if you are doing classes through distance learning. They just have to be done before you enter college full time.”
Answers to many of the questions about the adjusted NCAA eligibility requirements can be found at http://fs.ncaa.org/Docs/eligibility_center/COVID-19_Public.pdf.