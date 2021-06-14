EPHRAIM – After five seasons as the head women's volleyball coach at Snow College, Jeff Reynolds has announced he will step dow to accept the head coaching position at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C. Lander University is Division II member of the NCAA and competes in the Peach Belt Conference.
"It has been such a tremendous experience to work with such amazing students-athletes, administration, faculty, staff and community members these past five years," Reynolds said. "This has been a difficult decision due in large part to all the amazing people here at Snow College. We have truly been blessed by the 'Spirit of Snow.' We will always look back on our experience here with such fondness. Most of all, I will miss the daily associations with our student-athletes. There are over 60 young ladies that have come through this program who have made such a tremendous impact on my life in more ways than they will ever know."
During his five seasons, Reynolds led Snow College to a 131-28 overall record and helped the Badgers to three straight appearances at the NJCAA Division-I Women's Volleyball National Championship Tournament. This past season, the Badgers advanced through the national tournament and played for the National Championship. Snow finished No. 2 in the nation this past season, marking the highest finish in school history and the fifth straight year the Badgers finished ranked No. 8 or higher.
Reynolds worked in BYU sports information during the 1990's and 2000's.
From 2016 to 2020-21, Reynolds has helped lead the Badgers to three Scenic West Athletic Conference titles (2017, 2019 and 2020-21) and back-to-back Region XVIII and Rocky Mountain District titles in 2019 and 2020-21. In 2019, the Badgers posted a 10-0 conference record to win their first, outright Scenic West Athletic Conference title since 1986. They followed that up with a 9-1 conference record in 2020-21 to mark their second-straight, outright conference title. Following the 2019 and 2020-21 seasons, Reynolds was named the NJCAA Region XVIII Coach of the Year. He was also named the Rocky Mountain District Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Following the 2020-2021 season, he was also named the AVCA West Region Coach of the Year.
During the Reynolds era, the Badgers have spent a total of 49 consecutive weeks over five season ranked among the nation's top-20 programs, including 45 of those 49 weeks ranked in the top-10, dating back to Sept. 7, 2016.
"Jeff has been a great addition to the Snow College Athletic department," Athletic Director Rob Nielson said. "Not only has he been a very successful coach, taking the volleyball team to new levels of national success, he has also taken Snow College sports information to a new level as well. We wish him and his family the best of luck as he begins a new journey as the head coach at Lander University."
Reynolds will continue to oversee each of the Snow College volleyball summer camps before leaving for South Carolina, including the popular team camp and each of the individual camps. Nielson added a search will begin immediately for Reynolds' replacement.