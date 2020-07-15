Following the recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, the NJCAA has announced plans to adjust all fall, close-contact sports to the spring semester. As a result, football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer at Snow College will not compete during the fall semester. According to the NJCAA’s new plan of action, these sports will be contested during the spring semester.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
Spring semester sports will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April, including men’s and women’s basketball. The Badger softball team will hold its season as planned with only a few minor adjustments to schedules.
“These are truly unique times,” Snow College Athletics Director Rob Nielson said. “The NJCAA has put a great deal of time and effort in to making sure our athletes are able to not only compete at a high level, but also to do so in a way that will help ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and spectators alike.”
Following is the plan of action for football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer for the 2020-2020 academic year.
FOOTBALL
Fall Semester
• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within
• August 15, 2020 — November 15, 2020.
• Maximum of three (3) scrimmage dates against outside competition.
• Each scrimmage limited to one outside opponent.
Spring Semester
• Practice will be permitted to begin starting March 1, 2021.
• Competition will be permitted to begin starting March 25, 2021.
• Maximum of eight (8) games through May 22, 2021.
• NJCAA Football Championship held June 3, 2021.
• Discussion on any additional bowl games will take place in the future.
VOLLEYBALL
Fall Semester
• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages
• August 15, 2020 — November 15, 2020
• Allowed five (5) scrimmage dates in total for the year
• Maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates allowed in the spring
• Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents
Spring Semester
Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 11, 2021
• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 29, 2021
• Maximum of 21 competition dates
• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by April 3, 2021
• NJCAA Volleyball Championships held April 15-17, 2021
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SOCCER
Fall Semester
• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages
• August 15, 2020 — November 15, 2020
• Allowed four (4) scrimmage dates in total for the year
• Maximum of two (2) scrimmages allowed in the spring
• Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents
Spring Semester
• Practice will be permitted to begin starting March 15, 2021
• Competition will be permitted to begin starting April 2, 2021
• Maximum of 14 games
• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by May 24, 2021
• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships beginning June 2, 2021
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Fall Semester
• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages
• September 15, 2020 — December 15, 2020
• Allowed five (5) scrimmage dates in total for the year
• Maximum of two (2) scrimmage dates allowed in the spring
• Each scrimmage limited to no more than two outside opponents
Spring Semester
• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 11, 2021
• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021
• Maximum of 22 games
• All regular season, region, and district championship competition completed by April 10, 2021
• NJCAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships beginning April 19, 2021.
SOFTBALL
Fall Semester
• Permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages
• September 5, 2020 — November 15, 2020
• Maximum of seven (7) scrimmage dates against outside competition
Spring Semester
• Practice will be permitted to begin starting January 10, 2021
• Competition will be permitted to begin starting January 22, 2021
• Maximum of 30 dates against outside competition
• All regular season, region, and district competition completed by May 19, 2021
• NJCAA Division I Softball Championship held May 25-29, 2021