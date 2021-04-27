Utah Valley University head baseball coach Eric Madsen has announced his resignation effective immediately. Associate head coach David Carter will take over as the team's interim head coach.
UVU's longest tenured baseball coach at the NCAA Division I level, Madsen will step down after amassing over 300 career victories and leading the Wolverines to the program's inaugural NCAA Regional appearance in 2016. Madsen spent 18 years in Orem, the last 13 as the head coach after five years as an assistant.
"Coach Eric Madsen experienced great success leading our program. We are proud of the many accomplishments his teams achieved on the diamond, and for his 18 years of dedicated service to the UVU baseball program," UVU Director of Athletics Dr. Jared Sumsion said. "Some of my fondest memories at UVU are tied to the 32-game win streak in 2012, winning the WAC baseball tournament, and playing in Baton Rouge at the NCAA Regional in 2016. Many of our department's most notable achievements have come under his leadership. Coach Madsen has significantly impacted the lives of many student-athletes, both on and off the field. We will forever be thankful for all Eric and his family have given to Utah Valley University."
"I have so many great memories of my time here at UVU. My wife Jessica and I were just a young family when I first arrived and have raised our children on this field and on this campus. I am so grateful for Steve Gardner hiring me as an assistant and I want to thank Mike Jacobsen for taking a chance on me years ago, as well as for Vince Otoupal, and Jared Sumsion and our current leadership for entrusting in me to help take the baseball program to the next level here at UVU," Madsen said. "I am so thankful for David Carter for all he has done for me personally and everything good that has happened in baseball because of him. I will forever cherish my time at Utah Valley and for having the opportunity to coach so many wonderful young men over the years. I feel so fortunate to have coached so many talented student-athletes and for working with Joldy Watts and many other great assistant coaches over the years. I wish them all the best in the future."
A three-time conference coach of the year, Madsen will leave UVU with a 309-363 career record and an impressive 170-114 clip in conference games (.599 winning percentage) during his 13 seasons at the helm of Utah Valley baseball. Madsen also led his Wolverines to seven conference championships—three Great West Conference regular season titles, three GWC Tournament championships, and the WAC Tournament championship in 2016 to earn the program's inaugural bid to an NCAA Regional that season.
He also had a pair of 40-win seasons, which included a program-best 47-12 record in 2012. That season, his Wolverines not only posted the nation's highest winning percentage with a .797 clip, but also reeled off an impressive 32-game winning streak to finish just two wins shy of matching the NCAA record. 2012 also included an undefeated Great West Conference (28-0) season and the nation's best batting average (.350), best slugging percentage (.523), most runs scored (532), and the highest runs per game average (9.02). Despite all of that success, the selection committee left the Wolverines at the altar and without a regional bid.
Madsen's 2010 squad also led the nation in several categories including a .372 team batting average, 840 hits, 188 doubles, and 3.19 doubles per game.
2016 was the year that Madsen's team made it to its long-awaited regional. The Wolverines went 37-23 overall and finished third in WAC play in the regular season with a 18-9 conference record. Four straight wins at the WAC Tournament followed, and UVU found itself in Baton Rouge, making program history.
During his tenure, Madsen coached five All-Americans, including consensus All-American and Dick Howser Trophy finalist Goose Kallunki in 2012. He has also had six Wolverines drafted in the Major League Draft under his tutelage at Utah Valley, including right-handed pitcher Paxton Schultz, who was taken in a program-best 14th Round by the Milwaukee Brewers two seasons ago, and former Major Leaguer Kam Mickolio, an 18th Round selection by the Mariners in 2005.
Madsen has also coached numerous conference players, pitchers and newcomers of the year, and a total of 48 all-conference selections and 104 academic all-conference honorees in all.
Prior to becoming the program's head coach in 2008-09, Madsen spent five years as UVU's assistant under former Utah Valley head coach Steve Gardner. Before coming to Orem, Madsen spent seven seasons as the head coach at the College of Eastern Utah—now Utah State Eastern—from 1996-2003.