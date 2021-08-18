Head Utah Valley University baseball coach Eddie Smith has announced his team's fall 2021 schedule and it features five exhibition home games as well as the hosting of the Wolverine World Series in October.
The first year UVU coach and his Wolverines will open their fall exhibition slate with a busy day on Saturday, Sept. 18, as Utah Valley will host a trio of contests at UCCU Ballpark that day. The Wolverines will first open with a doubleheader against the College of Southern Idaho beginning at 11 a.m. and will cap the day with an evening contest against in-state foe USU Eastern at 6 p.m. UVU will later welcome fellow in-state foe Salt Lake CC to town on Saturday, Oct. 2 for a twin bill beginning at noon.
The three-day Wolverine World Series will then get underway on Friday, Oct. 8 and conclude on Sunday, Oct. 10. All three scrimmages will take place at dTERRA Field at UCCU Ballpark and start times on the weekend are set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, and 12 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Smith also announced that during the fall he will hold a High School Coaches Day at UCCU Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 1-3:30 p.m. as well as a UVU Baseball Alumni Day on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 1-3:30 p.m.
To view UVU's full fall 2021 exhibition baseball schedule, click HERE.
UVU Baseball also has a couple of fall camps coming up. For a list of camps, dates, and information, visit http://GoUVU.com/BSBCamps. All camps are open to any and all entrants limited only by gender, number, age and grade level.