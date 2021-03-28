Greg Maas, the only head coach that Utah Valley University men's soccer has ever known, has announced his resignation to pursue a career opportunity near his childhood home in the Pacific Northwest. Associate head coach Michael Chesler will take over immediately as the team's interim head coach until a permanent replacement is hired.
Maas started the men's soccer program from scratch, which began when he was announced as the first head coach on February 27, 2013. He accumulated 66 wins during his six-plus years at the helm - an average of over 10 wins per season.
"Coach Maas was the right person to start this program and he built it from the ground up. He can be proud of everything his teams have accomplished and the solid foundation he has established for Wolverine men's soccer," said UVU director of athletics, Dr. Jared Sumsion. "We are thankful for his leadership of our student-athletes not only on the pitch, but in the classroom, where he's seen tremendous national success. We support his decision and wish him nothing but success now and in the future. Coach Maas is leaving this program in a remarkable place and we're grateful for the mark he and his family have left on Utah Valley University."
"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that Dr. Jared Sumsion and the leadership at Utah Valley University entrusted in me to build and steward the men's soccer program here at UVU. To witness history, and be a part of so many incredible moments, is something that my family and I will forever cherish," Coach Maas said. "I am so proud of the wonderful young men that I was fortunate to have coached, the incredible staff that helped to lead the way, and the colleagues and lifelong friends I have made here at UVU. The program is in a great place, with an exceptionally talented group of players and recruits, and I am excited to now join our 12th Wolverines in support of one of the greatest soccer programs and environments in all of college soccer."
Maas finishes at UVU with a career 67-44-10 record, a .595 winning percentage.
After a 9-7-2 record in the inaugural 2014 season, Maas led the Wolverines to 29 wins over the next two seasons, which included 14 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015 in just the second season of the program's existence.
The 2016 team went 15-4-1 and won the program's first WAC Championship behind an 8-1-1 mark in league play. Maas was voted by his coaching peers in the conference as the WAC Coach of the Year. That season, Utah Valley was ranked in one of the major top 25 polls throughout the entire regular season, reaching as high as No. 8 in the country.
In his career, Maas produced 12 All-Region, 20 All-WAC, two Scholar All-Americans, 11 Academic All-District, two Academic All-Americans and one All-American. The 2019 team produced the program's first WAC Player of the Year award when Blake Frischknecht received the offensive honor.
Maas has also seen his program garner tremendous academic success under his leadership, with Utah Valley receiving the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award in every season of its existence and holds a single-year Academic Progress Rate of 1000. The program has also garnered two of UVU Athletics' four CoSIDA Academic All-America winners in Paul Hoffmeister (2016) and Zach Maas (2019).
He's also had two student-athletes win the WAC's prestigious annuals honors. Hoffmeister was the Joe Kearney Award winner, honoring the top overall male athlete in the WAC in 2016-17. Alec Felix received the Stan Bates Award for the top male student-athlete in the WAC in 2019-20.
Women’s soccer gets home win against Seattle U
Heather Stainbrook recorded a brace with a pair of goals, including the game winner to help lead Utah Valley to a 4-1 win over WAC rival Seattle U on Saturday afternoon at Clyde Field.
Utah Valley improves to 8-4-3 overall and 7-2-2 in WAC play, while Seattle falls to 8-4-2 overall and 7-2-2 in league play. UVU and Seattle are now tied for the second spot in the league standings behind California Baptist, which holds an 8-2-1 WAC record.
"I feel like we've been knocking on the door and have been on the brink of breaking through and today we got that," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "I loved the reaction of our team after we went one goal down. They didn't put their heads down and didn't quit and just kept to our game plan and stayed positive."
Seattle U got on the scoreboard in the 16th minute as Sydney Carr rebounded a shot from Bailey Hall and put it into the net to give the Redhawks the early 1-0 lead.
Utah Valley scored the equalizer in the 29th minute as Stainbrook sent a corner kick into the box that was headed into the goal by Jenna Shepherd to tie the match at 1-1.
The Wolverines took the lead in the 41st minute after Stainbrook floated a free kick right over the outstretched hand of the SU keeper and into the back of the net to give the Wolverines a 2-1 advantage.
Julianna Carter passed it to the right side of the field to Stainbrook in the 57th minute. Stainbrook then made a move against her defender to free herself open to the right where she sent a ball to the far post over the SU keeper for the score. The goal gave the Wolverines a 3-1 lead.
Carter sent a ball down the right side of the field to Sadie Brockbank who then dribbled once and then fired a shot to the right side of the goal for the score in the 60th minute to extend the UVU lead to a 4-1 advantage.
Utah Valley outshot Seattle 15-11 on the day, including a 9-8 advantage on goal. Stanbrook led UVU with six shots, including a team-best three on frame. Brockbank and Shepherd each had two shots. UVU had six corner kicks to SU's two. Isabel Jones-Dawe led the UVU defensie in the box, collecting six saves on the day.
Utah Valley now travels to the Windy City to take on Chicago State on Thursday, April 1 and Saturday, April 3. Thursday's match will kickoff at 11 p.m. (MT) and Saturday's match will begin at 10 a.m. (MT)
Baseball finds offense in win against Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. – After combining to score just one run over the first two games of the series against Northern Colorado, Utah Valley responded to with seven runs in Saturday's nightcap along with a strong start from junior Bobby Voortmeyer to take game two of the twin bill by a score of 7-3. UNC previously took Saturday's first game of the twin bill, 8-1, behind a complete-game two-hitter from Dylan Bowers on a windy Saturday afternoon at Jackson Field in Greeley.
In the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, the right-hander Voortmeyer pitched 5.2 solid innings and allowed just one run on four hits to record his first victory of the season. He also struck out a season-high five batters. The UVU offense was led by a 3-for-4 performance from second-year freshman shortstop Garrett Broussard. Broussard also drove in three runs and doubled twice in the game en route to helping Utah Valley record the victory.
UVU improves to 3-16 on the season and 1-6 in WAC play with the twin bill split, while UNC drops to 6-16 overall and 2-9 in league play. Utah Valley will go for the series split in the weekend finale on Sunday.
Grand Canyon sweeps Wolverine softball
PHOENIX — Grand Canyon edged Utah Valley, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at GCU Softball Stadium to complete a series sweep and wrap up the opening weekend of WAC play.
The Wolverines (11-16, 0-3) got another solid pitching performance from Devyn Cretz, but the offense couldn't get going, stranding 10 runners going just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Down 1-0 in the sixth, Jade Miller tripled to lead off the sixth and scored an RBI single from Emery Nielson to tie the game. Nielson's hit was the lone hit with runners in scoring position for UVU.
The Lopes (14-16, 3-0) answered in the bottom of the inning, getting back-to-back one-out doubles from Lilly Bishop and Krisin Fifield. Fifield's double scored pinch-runner Taylor Olsen and went as the game-winning RBI.
Cretz, for the second straight day, pitched well enough to win but took a tough-luck loss. She allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out seven. Grand Canyon's first run, in the fourth inning, came in on error and went as an unearned run. Miller was 3-for-3 for the Wolverines, who finished with seven hits as a team.
Up next is a Tuesday midweek contest at Utah State that is set to start at 4 p.m. MT. The Wolverines will head to California Baptist next weekend to continue WAC play.