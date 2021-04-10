EDINBURG, Texas – Elijah Alexander homered twice, and Kevin Stevens struck out 12 over 8.0 innings of work en route to leading UT Rio Grande Valley to a 6-1 victory over Utah Valley on Friday evening in the series opener at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg, Texas.
UVU falls to 5-21 overall and 3-10 in WAC play with the setback while UTRGV improves to 14-16 overall and 6-7 in league play with the win.
With the UTRGV starter Stevens having allowed just three baserunners to reach the base paths into the eighth inning, the Wolverines then got a pair of runners aboard in the frame via a walk from Pacen Hayes followed by a double from Tavyn Lords to put two in scoring position with two away. Garrett Broussard then followed by reaching on an error to bring home Hayes for UVU's first run of the game and make it a 6-1 score.
In the ninth, the Wolverines then got a lead-off double from Alexander Marco, but they couldn't capitalize as the next three batters were retired in order to end the ballgame.
UTRGV's Stevens shined on the mound in the contest, as he surrendered just two hits and one unearned run while striking out 12 over 8.0 innings of work to improve to 3-4 on the year. UVU starter Jesse Schmit was tagged with the loss to drop to 1-5. Reliever Logan Petet had a nice outing for UVU on the day, as he entered in the fifth and went on to pitch 3.1 innings of scoreless relief in which he struck out two and surrendered just three hits.
Lords, Mitch Moralez and Marco recorded hits on the day for UVU and Lords and Marco led the group by both hitting doubles. Alexander paced UTRGV by homering twice and going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored while Diaz added a 2-for-3 outing with two RBIs and a run scored.
The series will continue on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at noon MT/1 p.m. CT at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The weekend set will then close on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. MT/12 p.m. CT. Fans can catch all of the action on the WAC Digital Network.
Men’s soccer falls in season finale
Utah Valley University men's soccer dropped its season finale, 4-1, to California Baptist University on Friday night at Clyde Field. Zach Maas, who returned from an injury suffered at UNLV earlier this season, scored the Utah Valley goal.
The Wolverines finish the season 3-4-0 overall and 2-4-0 in WAC play in what was a season wrecked with postponements and cancelations. Maas' goal came with just three seconds left in the match, on an assist from Din Huremovic.
The Lancers (6-4-2, 5-4-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime after goals by Luis Mueller and Tete Vacas in the opening half. Mueller's goal came on a penalty kick and broke a scoreless tie in the 25th minute. Vacas scored off of a corner kick on the 39th minute, with Mueller and Thomas Beecham assisting on the goal.
CBU added a second-half goal in the 51st minute, when Tim Bernhardsson poked the ball in on a feed from Vacas. Bernhardsson got another goal in the 83rd minute when he got a touch with his head off of corner kick off the foot of Mueller.
Utah Valley finished with 11 shots, five on goal, while the Lancers had 13 shots, seven on goal.
Softball splits with Seattle U
Utah Valley split a double-header against Western Athletic Conference foe Seattle U on Friday at Wolverine Field. The Wolverines dropped a 7-1 decision in game one before rallying to take a 5-4 win in game two.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Utah Valley's Rien Milliken singled through the left side. Kyla Hardy then doubled to left center to score Milliken for the Wolverines' first run of the game, cutting the SU lead to 6-1.
The Redhawks added one more run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Carley Nance, scoring Hannah Sasaki. Utah Valley was unable to score in the bottom half of the inning as the Redhawks secured the 7-1 win.
Hardy led Utah Valley at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Madison Carr went 1-for-2. Katie Zuniga worked 5.2 innings in the circle with two strikeouts. Kaycie Jensen came in relief, pitching 1.1 innings with a strikeout. Jensen did not give up an earned run.
After four scoreless innings in Game 2, Seattle U took a 3-0 lead. Utah Valley (15-17, 3-4) responded in the bottom half of the fifth inning as Laynee Betancur singled to shortstop to open the stanza. Karleigh Olsen then walked to push Betancur to second. Emery Nielson then reached on a fielder's choice as Peyton Prigge, who pinched run for Olsen, advanced to second and Betancur was thrown out at third.
Jade Miller continue the fifth inning with a doubled down the right field line to send Nielson to third and Prigge across the plate for UVU's first run of the game. Linnah Rebolledo placed a bunt down and reached second on a throwing error to first, scoring both Miller and Nielson. Siena Sandoval continue the hitting as she singled and then advanced to second on the throw, while Rebolledo advanced to third. Milliken then doubled to center to score both Sandoval and Rebolledo. The Wolverines ended the inning with five runs to take a 5-3 lead into the sixth inning.
Miller went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Sandoval, Basia Query, Betancur, and Nielson each had a hit.
Devyn Cretz picked up the win in the circle for UVU, throwing a complete game with an impressive six strikeouts.
Utah Valley will continue WAC play against Seattle U on Saturday at Wolverine Field. First pitch is set for noon (MT).