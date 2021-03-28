OREM—Heather Stainbrook recorded a brace with a pair of goals, including the game winner to help lead Utah Valley to a 4-1 win over WAC rival Seattle U on Saturday afternoon at Clyde Field.
Utah Valley improves to 8-4-3 overall and 7-2-2 in WAC play, while Seattle falls to 8-4-2 overall and 7-2-2 in league play. UVU and Seattle are now tied for the second spot in the league standings behind California Baptist, which holds an 8-2-1 WAC record.
"I feel like we've been knocking on the door and have been on the brink of breaking through and today we got that," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "I loved the reaction of our team after we went one goal down. They didn't put their heads down and didn't quit and just kept to our game plan and stayed positive."
Seattle U got on the scoreboard in the 16th minute as Sydney Carr rebounded a shot from Bailey Hall and put it into the net to give the Redhawks the early 1-0 lead.
Utah Valley scored the equalizer in the 29th minute as Stainbrook sent a corner kick into the box that was headed into the goal by Jenna Shepherd to tie the match at 1-1.
The Wolverines took the lead in the 41st minute after Stainbrook floated a free kick right over the outstretched hand of the SU keeper and into the back of the net to give the Wolverines a 2-1 advantage.
Julianna Carter passed it to the right side of the field to Stainbrook in the 57th minute. Stainbrook then made a move against her defender to free herself open to the right where she sent a ball to the far post over the SU keeper for the score. The goal gave the Wolverines a 3-1 lead.
Carter sent a ball down the right side of the field to Sadie Brockbank who then dribbled once and then fired a shot to the right side of the goal for the score in the 60th minute to extend the UVU lead to a 4-1 advantage.
Utah Valley outshot Seattle 15-11 on the day, including a 9-8 advantage on goal. Stanbrook led UVU with six shots, including a team-best three on frame. Brockbank and Shepherd each had two shots. UVU had six corner kicks to SU's two. Isabel Jones-Dawe led the UVU defensie in the box, collecting six saves on the day.
Utah Valley now travels to the Windy City to take on Chicago State on Thursday, April 1 and Saturday, April 3. Thursday's match will kickoff at 11 p.m. (MT) and Saturday's match will begin at 10 a.m. (MT)
Baseball finds offense in win against Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. – After combining to score just one run over the first two games of the series against Northern Colorado, Utah Valley responded to with seven runs in Saturday's nightcap along with a strong start from junior Bobby Voortmeyer to take game two of the twin bill by a score of 7-3. UNC previously took Saturday's first game of the twin bill, 8-1, behind a complete-game two-hitter from Dylan Bowers on a windy Saturday afternoon at Jackson Field in Greeley.
In the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, the right-hander Voortmeyer pitched 5.2 solid innings and allowed just one run on four hits to record his first victory of the season. He also struck out a season-high five batters. The UVU offense was led by a 3-for-4 performance from second-year freshman shortstop Garrett Broussard. Broussard also drove in three runs and doubled twice in the game en route to helping Utah Valley record the victory.
UVU improves to 3-16 on the season and 1-6 in WAC play with the twin bill split, while UNC drops to 6-16 overall and 2-9 in league play. Utah Valley will go for the series split in the weekend finale on Sunday.
Grand Canyon sweeps Wolverine softball
PHOENIX — Grand Canyon edged Utah Valley, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at GCU Softball Stadium to complete a series sweep and wrap up the opening weekend of WAC play.
The Wolverines (11-16, 0-3) got another solid pitching performance from Devyn Cretz, but the offense couldn't get going, stranding 10 runners going just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Down 1-0 in the sixth, Jade Miller tripled to lead off the sixth and scored an RBI single from Emery Nielson to tie the game. Nielson's hit was the lone hit with runners in scoring position for UVU.
The Lopes (14-16, 3-0) answered in the bottom of the inning, getting back-to-back one-out doubles from Lilly Bishop and Krisin Fifield. Fifield's double scored pinch-runner Taylor Olsen and went as the game-winning RBI.
Cretz, for the second straight day, pitched well enough to win but took a tough-luck loss. She allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out seven. Grand Canyon's first run, in the fourth inning, came in on error and went as an unearned run. Miller was 3-for-3 for the Wolverines, who finished with seven hits as a team.
Up next is a Tuesday midweek contest at Utah State that is set to start at 4 p.m. MT. The Wolverines will head to California Baptist next weekend to continue WAC play.