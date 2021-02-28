EDINBURG, Texas — Utah Valley University completed its road series sweep at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley with a 53-50 win on Saturday afternoon at UTRGV Fieldhouse. With the win, the Wolverines (10-5) remained tied for second in the WAC standings at 8-4 in league play.
Josie Williams finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, Maria Carvalho scored 11 points and pulled down six boards and Nehaa Sohail added nine points, six rebounds and six assists for UVU.
"I was really proud of our team's composure today," said UVU head coach Dan Nielson. "A lot of players stepped up today to make key contributions. We didn't shoot the ball well, but because we kept playing team basketball we were able to make some big plays down the stretch. Getting two wins was a great way to start our Texas trip."
The Wolverines found themselves down 10, 36-26, with just over four minutes left in the third quarter but cut the deficit in half (39-34) by the end of the quarter.
Down 41-34 early in the fourth, Utah Valley went on a 11-1 run with five different players scoring during the spurt that gave the Wolverines the lead for good. Sohail started it with a three, Megan Jensen converted a layup, Shay Fano hit two from the line, Williams was next with a hook shot and Carvalho gave UVU a 45-41 lead with 4:11 to go.
The Vaqueros (5-12, 1-7) cut it to one on three different occasions late, and had the ball with just over one minute to and UVU in front 51-50, but Carvalho pounced on a lost ball and scored on the other end to push it back to three.
Burcu Soysal cut it back to one on the next possession but Williams answered down low to make it 53-50. UTRGV had it with 13 seconds left and a chance to tie, but Madison Grange picked off the inbound pass and the Wolverines were able to hold on.
Sara Bershers matched Williams for game-high honors with 19 points while also grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. Utah Valley had a season-low seven turnovers while dishing out 17 assists.
The Wolverines will wrap up the WAC regular season with games next Tuesday and Wednesday at Tarleton in Stephenville, Texas in their bid to earn the No. 2 seed at the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas.
Baseball games cancelled
This weekend's scheduled non-conference baseball series between Utah Valley and CSU Bakersfield has been canceled due to contact tracing and quarantine procedures within the Wolverine program.
The games are not currently scheduled to be made up.
The Wolverines are next slated to visit Cal Poly for a three-game non-conference series in San Luis Obispo March 5-7. UVU will then open WAC play on March 19-21 when it welcomes the defending WAC Tournament champion Sacramento State Hornets to UCCU Ballpark for a four-game series.
Southern Utah wins two against Wolverine softball
SANTA CLARA, Utah — Utah Valley saw Southern Utah rally late to steal the series finale in a high-scoring, 15-14 contest on a windy day at Archie H. Gubler Park. The contest was also game two of a doubleheader, with the Thunderbirds holding off the Wolverines in the first contest, 11-9, and giving SUU the series win.
In the finale, Utah Valley (4-4) got a trio of three-run home runs and led 14-6 in the fifth inning and were an out away from ending the game early. Southern Utah got three bloopers to scratch a run out and stay alive, then scored three in the sixth before the winning with five runs in the seventh.
Utah Valley will head to Las Vegas next weekend for the Boyd Gaming Classic at UNLV. The Wolverines will face Idaho State and UNLV twice, with one game against WAC foe Seattle U.
Women's soccer shuts out New Mexico State
HERRIMAN, Utah—Sadie Brockbank recorded a brace with a pair of first half goals, including the game winner, to lead the Utah Valley University women's soccer team to a 4-0 shutout win over New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon at the Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, Utah.
The Wolverines improve to 4-2-1 overall and 3-1-0 in WAC play, while New Mexico State falls to 3-5-0 overall and 2-2-0 in league play.
"I thought we played well on Thursday and then to come back and do it again against the same team on Saturday is big," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "We had a strategy and a game plan and things we wanted to accomplish on the weekend, and we did that. We've created a lot of chances already this season, but this weekend we were able to finish and get six goals and concede zero."
Utah Valley continues WAC play next week at UT Rio Grande Valley on March 4 and 6 in Edinburg, Texas. The Wolverines will then return home to take on California Baptist on March 11 and 13 at Clyde Field.
Men's soccer drops Air Force
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. — Utah Valley University made it a perfect seven-for-seven in season openers with a 3-1 win at Air Force on Saturday afternoon. The win also keeps the Wolverines (1-0-0) unbeaten all-time against the Falcons at 5-0-2.
Jojea Kwizera assisted on the game's opening goal and also scored late on an impressive strike with his left foot from distance to put the game away. Zach Maas scored on Kwizera's assist and Cameron Weston also scored on a penalty kick for the Wolverines.
"Today was something special to behold for our entire program. It's been 16 long months since we've last competed, and I thought our team was purposeful in our play from start to finish," UVU head coach Greg Maas said. "There's no question they'll enjoy the moment, and will likely remember the game for years given the incredible circumstances, but our focus has quickly turned to preparing for UTRGV next Friday at Clyde Field in front of our 12th Wolverines."