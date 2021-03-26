Jenna Shepherd scored a pair of second half goals to help Utah Valley rally from a 2-0 deficit and force a 2-2 double-overtime draw against WAC rival Seattle U on Thursday evening in cold and rainy conditions at Clyde Field.
The tie pushes UVU’s record to 7-4-3 overall and 6-2-2 in WAC play. Seattle U moves to 8-3-2 overall and 7-1-2 in league play.
“Seattle is a really good team and we knew that it was going to be like a WAC championship match,” said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. “I think each of our last three games against them have gone into overtime. You have to give credit to them. We knew what we were up against. It was a tale of two halves a little bit. We addressed the fact that we didn’t feel like we were busy enough. Off the ball, we didn’t feel like we were winning 50-50s. We didn’t feel like we were winning second balls. We were a little bit reactionary as opposed to anticipating so our movement and energy in the first half was poor. We addressed it at half time and felt like in the second half and both overtimes, we displayed what we are capable of as a team.”
Seattle U took a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute after Kelsey Crosby sent a pass from midfield to the right side to Paige Malm, who took the ball to the end line and then sent it into the box where Sydney Carr headed it into the back of the net for the score.
The Redhawks added a second goal on a penalty kick in the 54th minute to give SU a 2-0 advantage.
Heather Stainbrook sent a free kick into the box that got headed around a few times before Jenna Shepherd settled it and then fired a shot with her left foot which bounced off the right post before crossing the line for the goal in the 69th minute. The score cut the SU lead to a 2-1 advantage.
Shepherd then scored the equalizer in the 88th minute as Sadie Brockbank fired in a shot that the SU keeper stopped. Shepherd then got a foot on the rebound and put it into the back of the net for the score to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime. Brockbank was credited with the assist on the goal.
“Jenna Shepherd is a beast in the back, but she’s also capable of being productive up top and typically when we are a goal down, we push her up to a center forward and she ended up getting both today,” said Lemay. “But you’re right I our team was composed for the most part even when we were down 2-1 it felt like we were creating good chances and just kind of had the belief and the will that one was going to drop for us and thankfully it did.”
Utah Valley outshot Seattle U 13-6 on the day. Each team had five shots on frame. The Wolverines had six corner kicks to SU’s one. Brockbank led UVU with five shots with one on goal. Shepherd had three shots with two on frame, while Stainbrook had two shots.
Isabel Jones-Dawe recorded a pair of saves in 110 minutes of action.
Utah Valley and Seattle U will face one another again on Saturday at Clyde Field. Kickoff is set for noon.
Softball drops doubleheader to Grand Canyon
PHOENIX — Utah Valley University lost both ends of a doubleheader at Grand Canyon University, 11-0 and 3-2, to open WAC play on Friday afternoon.
The Wolverines (11-15, 0-2) jumped ahead 1-0 in the second game of the day with a run in the first. Linnah Rebolledo and Siena Sandoval had consecutive base hits and Rien Milliken drove in Rebolledo with a sacrifice fly.
The Lopes (13-16, 2-0) scored twice in the fourth to take the lead. Kristin Fifield and Kaileigh Holland both delivered RBI singles in the inning. GCU added a run in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead before Kyla Hardy’s sac fly scored pinch runner Brynn Hilton in the sixth.
Sandoval was 2-for-3 for the Wolverines, who finished with five hits in the game. Grand Canyon got a 2-for-3 game from Lilly Bishop, who doubled and had an RBI.
In the first game, Grand Canyon did all of its offensive damage in the first three innings and early on it was with the long ball. Bishop hit a two-run home run in the first and Kaylee Dietrich made it 4-0 GCU with a two-run homer in the second.
The Lopes added four more runs in the second for a six-run frame to extend it to an 8-0 game. Bishop drove in two more runs with a single in the second.
The Wolverines finished with just two hits, as Ryan Denhart and Sydnie Sahhar combined on the shutout and the game ended in five innings. Kyla Hardy and Madison Carr were the two UVU players to finish with base hits in the game. Jordan Adams tossed 1-2-3 inning in the fourth for Utah Valley.
The series finale is set for 2 p.m. MT on Saturday from GCU Softball Field.
Baseball shut out in Game 1 against Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. – Sam Leach drove in two runs and pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout en route to leading Northern Colorado to a 10-0 victory over Utah Valley in the series opener on Friday afternoon at Jackson Field.
Leach, who extended his hitting streak to 17 games in the contest, took a no-hitter into the seventh but UVU’s Alexander Marco managed to break up the no-hit bid with a seventh-inning double. Kade Poulsen then followed with a single to put runners on the corners for the Wolverines in the seventh, but Leach responded with an inning-ending double play to preserve the shutout.
Leach struck out four and walked just one on his way to tossing the eight-inning complete-game shutout for the Bears. He only allowed four baserunners to reach in the ballgame.
UNC improves to 5-15 overall and 1-8 in WAC play with the victory while UVU falls to 2-15 and 0-5 in conference play. The series will continue with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon beginning at noon MT in Greeley. The finale will then follow on Sunday at noon.