The Utah Valley University men's and women's basketball games against Chicago State on Saturday, March 7 have been canceled as a result of CSU's travel concerns related to COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.
The Utah Valley men's basketball game on Saturday afternoon at the UCCU Center has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Saturday's tickets will be honored for Thursday night's game against Kansas City. For more information on tickets, contact the UVU ticket office at (801) 863-7464.
The Wolverine Club luncheon and PEPSI event scheduled for Saturday is canceled and will be rescheduled for a baseball game at a later date.
UVU's women's game on Saturday at Chicago State has also been canceled. The women's team will travel to play at Kansas City on Thursday night before returning home to prepare for next week's WAC Tournament in Las Vegas.
While the canceled games are officially "no-contests" per NCAA guidelines, the WAC has awarded wins to Utah Valley for WAC standings and tournament seeding purposes.
Utah Valley's men's game on Thursday night against Kansas City at the UCCU Center will tip-off at 7 p.m. (MT). UVU's seniors will be celebrated in a ceremony prior to tip-off. The first 1,000 fans in attendance at Thursday night's game will receive a free t-shirt.