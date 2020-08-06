Former Utah Valley University men’s basketball standout Conner Toolson has signed a professional contract with ZTE Real Conoe NC in Madrid, Spain.
ZTE Real Conoe plays in Liga Española de Baloncesto, also known as LEB Oro. The team was founded in 1940 and has finished second or higher in its league in four of its last eight seasons. Moving to Spain will be a return home of sorts for Conner, who was born in the country during his father Andy’s professional basketball career in country.
“I am very grateful and excited for the opportunity to go play basketball overseas,” said Toolson. “This is something I have always wanted to do so I’m just glad I have the chance to do it. I couldn’t have made it to this point if it weren’t for all the great people I was able to meet during my time at UVU. I’m especially grateful for my coaches, teammates, and the training staff for all the time they spent helping me become the player that I am.”
Toolson was just the eighth player in UVU history to score 1,000 points during his career, which spanned from 2016-19. He ranks fifth on the all-time UVU scoring list with 1,218 points. He helped UVU reach new heights over his three years with the Wolverines, taking the team to back-to-back-to-back national postseason tournament appearances at the College Basketball Invitational, including a trip to the final four of the event in 2017.
He led the Wolverines to a school-record 23 wins in 2018 and then broke the record in 2019 with 25 wins. It marked the first time in UVU history that a team has recorded back-to-back 20-win seasons. Toolson ranks second on UVU’s career steals list (135) and third on the all-time career threes made list with 196 over his three seasons. Overall, he ranks in the top-10 on 13 different UVU career records and 13 different UVU single season record charts. He was named to the All-WAC team in 2018 and received WAC All-Tournament team honors.