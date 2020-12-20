UVU men's basketball at Utah

UVU sophomore guard Jordan Brinson dribbles the ball up the court during the 75-67 Wolverine loss to Utah at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

 UVU Photo

Utah Valley's game scheduled for Dec. 23 at Air Force has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the UVU program.

The Wolverines were also forced to cancel Saturday's scheduled game against Idaho State. The team is currently 2-4 after losing at Utah on Dec. 15.

UVU's next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 29 against San Diego Christian. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

If new information becomes available regarding the UVU men's basketball schedule, it will be posted on GoUVU.com and the GoUVU social media outlets.

