Utah Valley's game scheduled for Dec. 23 at Air Force has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the UVU program.
The Wolverines were also forced to cancel Saturday's scheduled game against Idaho State. The team is currently 2-4 after losing at Utah on Dec. 15.
UVU's next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 29 against San Diego Christian. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
If new information becomes available regarding the UVU men's basketball schedule, it will be posted on GoUVU.com and the GoUVU social media outlets.