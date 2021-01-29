It was a pretty eventful night for Utah Valley’s Le’Tre Darthard.
The sophomore swingman finished with a career-high 19 points in Friday’s 73-60 victory against Tarleton State at the UCCU Center, equaling his old career best of 16 in just 14 first-half minutes. He also lost a shoe after sinking a 3-pointer and later cramped up after he drained his fifth triple.
“It was a crazy night for me, but I’ll take it,” Darthard said after the game.
You know what else is crazy? Mark Madsen’s Wolverines are 4-0 in Western Athletic Conference play after beating the Texans in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
“I’m proud of our players,” Madsen said. “Our goal, like a lot of teams in the WAC, is to win the league title and go to the NCAA Tournament. We talk about it a lot and we work for it a lot. When you’re 4-0, its good because it shows your hard work is paying off. We’re not satisfied with it.”
Darthard finished 7 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from beyond the arc, a good night’s shooting that came at a time when UVU needed some offensive giddy-up.
“Le’Tre was huge for us stepping off the bench,” Madsen said. “He has great professionalism, work ethic and drive. We only want to recruit guys who want to be pros and Le’Tre has personified that professionalism ever since he stepped on campus. He came out here and produced in a major way. He was just hitting big shots when the team needed them.”
UVU big man Fardaws Aimaq picked up two quick fouls and Tarleton State got out to an early 9-3 lead. The Wolverines eventually caught the Texans, largely due Darthard’s high-octane shooting. His third triple of the half tied the game at 18 with 6:59 to play.
“My man kept popping off because J.J. (Overton) and other guys were getting into the lane,” Darthard said. “They collapsed on them. I had the confidence in my shot tonight and they kept falling. I knew we needed a spark. I just have to stay ready when my name is called and I did what I did.”
A 10-0 run that featured another Darthard 3-pointer and a lob from Trey Woodbury to Overton for a dunk sent UVU to a 33-23 lead with 1:10 remaining. Blaze Nield dropped in a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and the Wolverines led 38-28 at the break.
The lead hovered around 10 points for the home team until the eight-minute mark, when UVU went on a 13-2 burst. Overton knocked down a 3-pointer for a 64-45 lead with 6:18 remaining. Moments later, Trey Woodbury flew down the lane for a soaring one-handed dunk and the Wolverines led 66-47. The closest the Texans could get the rest of the way was ten points.
“Tarleton State changes up its defense a lot,” Madsen said. “They press you and don’t let you get easy catches. We were trying to find the soft spot in the defense and they have very few soft spots. We made the adjustments necessary to be able to handle their pressure. It took us a while to figure it out but we eventually did. Our efficiency was better after that.”
Overton scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and four assists. Woodbury finished with 15 points and a team-high seven assists.
Aimaq had early foul trouble but still turned in his 10th double-double of the season with 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.
Utah Valley (4-0 WAC, 6-6 overall) shot 61% (11 of 18) from the field in the second half and finished at 58% (25 of 43) for the game. The Wolverines had a whopping 34-18 rebounding advantage to help overcome 18 turnovers.
Jonathan Jackson led Tarleton State (0-5, 3-8) with 18 points and Tahj Small added 16.
The same team teams meet at the UCCU Center on Saturday 6 p.m. MT. The game can be streamed on the WAC Digital Network.