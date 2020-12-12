UVU sophomore center Fardaws Aimaq has only played in five games for the Wolverines but already has made his mark on the program record book.
But he made it very clear he wouldn't have hesitated to trade his new record for a victory.
"It's an accomplishment but right now the win is the most important thing for me," Aimaq said. "I don't play for stats or accolades. I play to win. If we win and I didn't achieve any of that, I would be much more happy right now. It was a tough game."
He set UVU's record for rebounds in a game as he pulled down 20 boards (to go along with 27 points) in Saturday's battle against Wyoming at the UCCU Center in Orem.
It turned out to be not enough, however, as the Cowboys made the key plays in the final minutes to get the 93-88 win.
"The guys competed and executed the game plan almost perfectly in the second half," UVU head coach Mark Madsen said. "We have to build our consistency. As we do that, we are going to be able to weather through the entirety of a game. We will be able to play a tough opponent like Wyoming and come away with the win. That's what we are all shooting for. We've got to be better."
He said he loves Aimaq's attitude and determination, as well as his perspective on what really matters.
"Fardaws is 100% team first," Madsen said. "He is one of our team captains and he not only cares about the team but he lives for the team. He lives for winning. He is disappointed, I'm disappointed, we are all disappointed. He has a tremendous work ethic and he has a huge heart. He has worked hard to be in phenomenal physical shape. His timing is unique and he has soft hands. I have an even higher expectation for Fardaws. I think he can and will be better."
The Wolverines had chances late in the game as they were tied with Wyoming at 85-85.
The Cowboys, however, got a layup from guard Hunter Maldonado to take the lead, then grabbed a rebound when a UVU 3-pointer that would've given the home team was off the mark.
Instead it was Wyoming who got an offensive rebound and a made trey of its own by Drake Jeffries to go up by five.
UVU tried to answer as guard Trey Woodbury answered with a 3-pointer at the other end, but the Cowboys made 3-of-4 foul shots in the final minute to put the game away.
"I would say we executed for about 85% of the game," Aimaq said. "It's a game of runs. We need to get back in the gym, get better and do that for more than 85% of the game. We missed a few box-outs, we missed some free throws, little things like that are correctable. Once we fix those, we win games like this by 10 points or more."
While the final moments may have been exciting, Madsen said his team put itself in that position with how it played in the first half. The Cowboys scored the last five points before the break to build a 48-41 lead.
"After the game, I talked to them about how we have to have a better first half," Madsen said. "We had five or six defensive lapses in the first half and consequently we dug ourselves a hole. That's part of the learning process but we cannot have those."
UVU did rally and took the lead on a Woodbury jumper with under five minutes to play and had a one-point edge with 2:11 to play, but the Wolverines couldn't hold on.
In addition to Aimaq's big night, UVU also got excellent contributions from Woodbury (23 points, eight assists), guard Jordan Brinson (19 points, five assists) and forward Evan Cole (12 points).
Maldonado led all scorers with 30 points as well as getting eight assists and seven rebounds for Wyoming. Jeffries tacked on 21 points for the Cowboys.
While the Wolverines suffered their second straight defeat and fell to 2-3 on the season, the hope is that UVU is closer to cleaning up the little things they need to be more consistent on the floor.
"I'm very happy with our guys," Aimaq said. "The effort is always there and that's one thing that I love. You can't really teach that. The guys care and that is something not a lot of teams have. Our mistakes are fixable. We have to look at those and do better from here on our on those."
The Wolverines face another in-state test when they travel to Salt Lake City to play the University of Utah on Tuesday.
"They are a tremendous group, a very talented group and a group we need to be very well prepared for," Madsen said. "They have had some impressive wins already. They have size, shooting and play-making, so they have the complete package."
That game is scheduled to take place at the Huntsman Center starting at 5 p.m.