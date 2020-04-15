It's always great to see a local athlete get the chance to play Division I college basketball.
It's even better when they get to play close to home.
That's that case for former Westlake star Asa McCord, who officially signed to play for the UVU men's basketball team on Wednesday.
McCord finished his career with the Thunder in 2016 and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nicaragua for two years.
"OREM-Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that Salt Lake Community College standout Asa McCord will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines next season.
"'Asa is an excellent outside shooter and a rugged defender,' Madsen said. 'He is not afraid to embrace physicality at all levels and was one of the nation's top rebounders at his position last season. Asa made big play after big play to help Salt Lake to an unheard of 15-game winning streak this past season. Asa brings extreme toughness to the court and he brings high achievement to the classroom as he pursues a degree in exercise science. I am proud to welcome Asa McCord and his family to UVU.'
"The 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Salt Lake Community College. McCord averaged 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds a game last season for the Bruins, helping the team to its first-ever undefeated season in conference play (12-0), a No. 4 national ranking, a Region 18 championship, a District title, and a berth into the NJCAA Tournament. He knocked down 51.8 percent (40-of-98) of his shots from the field and fired a 40.8 percent (40-of-98) clip from beyond the arc. He also dished out 92 assists and tallied 56 steals. McCord earned All-Region 18 First Team honors for his play during the 2019-20 season.
"McCord prepped at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, Utah. He averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game at WHS during his senior season, earning him first team all-state honors. He helped the Thunder to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament in 2016. McCord served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Nicaragua from 2016-18. He was recently married to his wife, Alyssa, on March 20.
"McCord will be eligible to play for the Wolverines this next season."
"OREM-Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Madsen has announced that McCook Community College standout Le'Tre Darthard will transfer to UVU and play for the Wolverines next season.
"'Le'Tre is a player who impacts a game in many ways,' said Madsen. 'He is an elite shooter who shot 45% from the three-point line. He also excels on the defensive side of the ball where he loves guarding top players on other teams. Le'Tre has defined himself by adding new aspects to his game each summer. He plays the game with ferocity and emotion. In addition to being an excellent basketball player, Le'Tre is an elite student who will be pursuing business coursework. It is with great excitement that we welcome Le'Tre Darthard and his family to the Wolverine family.'
"The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard/forward played his freshman season (2019-20) season at McCook Community College where he averaged 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 assists per game. He shot an impressive 58.7 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from long range. He also shot nearly 80 percent from the free throw line. Darthard scored 20 or more points in 10 times and 30 or more points three times. He earned multiple postseason accolades, including All Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference, All-Region IX third team, Region IX all-tournament team, and Omaha World Herald All-NJCAA honors.
"The Denton, Texas native prepped at Denton Guyer High School in Texas and also at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia. Darthard averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in his final season at HMA. He also shot an impressive 51 percent from the field. Darthard earned 6A all-area and all-district honors and also received academic all-district honors. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year at DGHS.
"Darthard will be eligible to play for the Wolverines during the 2020-21 season."
