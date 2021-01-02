After going 18 days without a game, it was understandable that the UVU men's basketball team might amped up to be back in action in Saturday's game at Weber State at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
Being ice-cold from the free-throw line, however, certainly w;2asn't something the Wolverines expected.
UVU only made 12 of 27 foul shots (44%) against the Wildcats in a game where neither side led by more than six points until the final minutes. That allowed Weber State to stay in front and eventually pull away to get the 70-62 win.
"Obviously we're not going to win games shooting that way from the free throw line," Wolverine head coach Mark Madsen said. "We have to be better collectively and we will. We will get better. We will rep it, work it, and we'll improve on it. But that was an issue in the game."
UVU hasn't been phenomenal as a team when it gets to the charity stripe so far in the 2020-21 season, making just 65.6% of their freebies.
But making that percentage against the Wildcats on Saturday would've tacked on six more points and might have made all the difference as the Wolverine misses hurt the team both on the scoreboard and in terms of momentum.
"It is tough because sometimes we're making aggressive cuts to the basket, we're making good plays, we go to the free throw line and there's anticipation that you're going to knock them down," Madsen said. "It's not good enough to make 44% from the free throw line. I expect that to rebound and get better."
He also felt like his squad had too many second-half turnovers (8) and struggled to come up with big plays down the stretch.
With the game on the line in final minutes and the Wolverines down by three points, UVU had a good look at a 3-pointer hit hard off the iron and, after getting a steal, couldn't convert on a 3-on-1 fast break.
"We have to get better at making the game-winning play," Madsen said. "We have to get better at coming up with a loose ball. When there's a 50-50 ball, we have to come up with it. We have to be able to retain that possession."
The Wolverines got big-time performances from senior guard Jamison Overton (who scored a game-high 19 points) and from sophomore center Fardaws Aimaq (who finished with an 18-point, 20-rebound double-double).
Madsen also lauded the play of sophomore guard Jaden McClanahan, who came off the bench in the second half and put in 10 points to keep UVU in the game.
"You look at the impact Jaden had off the bench," Madsen said. "Jaden has been a great teammate. He's been cheering his teammates on and he's made some big plays for us. He got to the rim with a right-handed shot. He knocked down two 3-pointers, one off the dribble and one off the catch. And he controlled tempo, so I was really happy with Jaden's effort and energy."
Madsen also wasn't about to let the long layoff be any sort of excuse for the defeat.
"We brought the guys back on December 27, so we've been in the gym," Madsen said. "We've been working. I wish I could say that that had a major impact and maybe it did but we've been crisp in practice. We've been crisp recently and so I can't put it on that. We have to be better."
Weber State guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points to lead a balance Wildcat scoring effort. WSU had six players with between seven and 14 points.
UVU will now turn its attention to starting play in Western Athletic Conference action.
The Wolverines are scheduled to host Cal-Baptist at the UCCU Center in Orem in back-to-back games. The first game is slated to tipoff at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 with the second taking place at the same time on Jan. 9.