How does Utah Valley men’s basketball coach Mark Madsen know his players are ready for the season to start?
“Yesterday in practice the intensity in the gym was so high,” Madsen said. “Both teams were making plays and flying all over the court. As a coach I love communication and there was a lot of it, especially on defense. I told the guys at the end of practice ‘If we play like that this year we’re going to win a lot of games.’ We have a lot of guys on this team that can contribute. We’re moving in the right direction.”
Madsen and the Wolverines — a combination of three returning players and 14 transfers — tip off the 2020-21 schedule next Wednesday at Stanford before returning to Utah for a meeting against BYU in the Marriott Center on Nov. 28.
The team has been together since the summer and has had to work around the complications brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve had four or five quarantines and lost a lot of practice time,” said Madsen, who is beginning his second season in Orem. “We’ve had to do anything possible that can help make the team better. We’ve had some marathon film sessions because you never know when you’ll get cut off.”
One of the returning players is senior guard J.J. Overton, who averaged 7.2 points per game last season.
“We have a team full of well-rounded players in every position,” Overton said. “We’re more stable with our big guys and on our guard line we have more offensive and defensive threats on both sides of the court.”
The team has spent a lot of time together, not only in practice but outside of the gym because they are committed to staying socially distanced and healthy this season.
“We’re more like a big family this year,” Overton said. “We had our ups and downs last year but we started out this summer around each other every day because of COVID. We’re always together. We feel a bond as friends and as teammates on the court. There’s nothing we can’t talk about and nothing we can’t do together this year.”
The Stanford game is obviously meaningful to Madsen, who played for the Cardinal and was recently inducted into the school’s sports hall of fame.
“There are a lot of things that will make it a great game,” Madsen said. “I’m most excited for our guys to play a great opponent. This game came together late. Jerod Haase is doing a phenomenal job at Stanford and they are projected to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12. On a personal note, I am excited. Going back will be special to me.”
Madsen’s old college coach, Mike Montgomery, is slated to be the color commentator for the broadcast of the game.
“I call him all the time,” he added. “I’ve bounced a lot of ideas off of Mike. He’s been a great mentor and a great friend.”
Madsen said due to COVID-19 numbers in Santa Clara County there will be no fans allowed at Maples Pavilion next Wednesday.
The start of the season also means a lot to 6-foot-11 junior center Fardaws Aimaq, who transferred to Utah Valley from Mercer and sat out last season as a redshirt.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment since I transferred over to Utah Valley, since my first meeting I had with Coach Madsen,” Aimaq said. “We’re seven days from the first game and I mark off every day on the calendar on my phone. I really can’t describe the feeling. The coaches have put me in the right position to succeed and now I just have to go out there and play.”
Madsen said he has much more depth this season, which has led to that special intensity in practice.
“One thing that is great about this year is the competition and depth at every position,” he said. “When we have that the level of intensity in practice skyrockets. Nobody can get complacent.”
Madsen said the Wolverines’ preseason schedule, which also includes the University of Utah and Southern Utah, is formidable.
The players say that’s just how they wanted it.
“The thing about Madsen is he’s not scared of nobody,” Overton said. “Our mindset is to take one game at a time and not worry about the next game. We’re jumping right into the fire with a playoff mentality right from the jump.”