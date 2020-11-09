Utah Valley University has released its 2020-21 men's basketball schedule, which features non-conference games against Stanford, BYU, Southern Utah, Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho State.
"Our staff has worked tirelessly to get us a great schedule and we have accomplished that,” UVU coach Mark Madsen said in the press release. "We want to play the toughest competition we can each year and this season's schedule reflects that. We will be tested as we will play three or four potential top-25 teams. We're excited to continue the rich basketball tradition in the state of Utah with games against Westminster, BYU, Utah, Southern Utah, and Dixie State. We also have some great home games at the UCCU Center with our regional rivals Wyoming and Idaho State."
Utah Valley will play nine of its first 10 games in the state of Utah. The Wolverines will open the 2020-21 season with a pair of road games at Stanford and BYU. The Wolverines will travel to Palo Alto, California to play Stanford on Nov. 25 before returning to Utah County to take on the Cougars on Nov. 28 in Provo.
The Nov. 25 season opener at Stanford will mark UVU's first-ever matchup against the Cardinal. The game will be a homecoming for coach Madsen who is a Stanford Hall of Famer and played for the Cardinal from 1996-2000. Madsen led Stanford to the Final Four in 1998.
The Wolverines face BYU for the fourth time in team history on Nov. 28 at the Marriott Center. The Cougars holding an all-time 3-1 advantage in the series. The two teams last met on Nov. 9, 2018 with the Cougars taking a 75-65 win in Provo. UVU's win in the series came on Nov. 26, 2016 with the Wolverines taking a 114-101 victory at the Marriott Center in Provo.
Utah Valley will then play three straight home games at the UCCU Center where the team holds an impressive 36-9 record over the last three seasons. This season's home opener will take place on Dec. 2 against Westminster.
The Wolverines will then host Southern Utah on Dec. 9 and Wyoming on Dec. 12. UVU's games at SUU and Wyoming last season were decided by a combined three points in a pair of games that were each decided in the final seconds. UVU dropped a heart-breaking one-point, 73-72, decision at SUU last season before defeating Wyoming, 69-67, in Laramie.
UVU will play its final non-conference road game of the season at in-state foe Utah on Dec. 15. Utah Valley and Utah have played just one time with the Utes taking an 87-80 win on Dec. 6, 2016 in Salt Lake City. The Wolverines will wrap up non-league play at home against Idaho State on Dec. 19 and San Diego Christian on Dec. 29.
This season's conference format will include back-to-back games against each opponent at a single site. Utah Valley will open its WAC schedule at home against California Baptist on Friday, Jan. 8. With the new back-to-back schedule format, UVU will also host CBU on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Other conference home games for the Wolverines include WAC newcomers Tarleton State (Jan. 29/Jan. 30) and Dixie State (Feb. 12/Feb. 13), along with UT Rio Grande Valley (Feb. 26/Feb. 27). UVU will head out on the road for games at Seattle U (Jan. 15/Jan. 16), at Chicago State (Feb. 5/Feb. 6), at New Mexico State (Feb. 19/Feb. 20), and at Grand Canyon (March 5/March 6).
The WAC Tournament will take place March 11-13 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.